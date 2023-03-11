We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Here at PopSci, we love full fidelity but not paying full price. We spend all year auditioning headphones, earbuds, speakers, and more to give you our top recommendations, so we love it when our favorites are available for less than top dollar. Whether you’re looking to cut cords and cost with features-stuffed connected speakers and Bluetooth headphones or invest in some expressive, astute audiophile upgrades, Crutchfield has a killer selection of components we recommend that ship quickly, so you can spend less time waiting for that delivery and more time enjoying the playlist you obsessively compiled right after hitting “Add to cart.” From summit-fi headphones to network streamers, flagship soundbars to portable party speakers, we’ve tried out and can endorse everything on this page and there’s something for everybody.

You can keep your sound and budget afloat if you act fast and snag the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin—a visual and sonic statement. It’s one of our favorite smart speakers because it’s Alexa-compatible and can playback high-resolution streaming audio over Wi-Fi. And it’s one of our favorite speakers period because of its five reference-grade drivers adapted from the company’s high-end speakers. It delivers a frequency range of 35 Hz-24 kHz, with some serious bass without turbulence. Plus, it’s currently $100 off—and discounts are one of the sweetest sounds to our ears.

Prefer a more standard approach to stereo sound? There are a ton of Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series bookshelf and floorstanding speakers on sale with savings of up to $460 a pair. And if you’re looking for a concert for one, the ultra-stylish, extremely resolving Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 over-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones can be had for $50 off their standard price.

Less interested in a single listening station and more open to an immersive whole-house audio ecosystem? You can save almost $100 on the package price of a Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar/connected music system and matching Sonos Sub Gen. 3—just in time for the upcoming release of the Sonos Era 300 spatial audio wireless speakers (which can play standalone multichannel music or act as rear surround channels for the Arc). And if you’ve still got someone with analog inklings in the house, the Victrola Stream Carbon semi-automatic belt-drive turntable with built-in Wi-Fi and Sonos streaming technology is currently $100 off.

Here are a few more of the, well, best-sounding deals:

Don’t mind paying for the best? Here are our top recommendations for audiophiles: