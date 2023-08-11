We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Associating the words “Bluetooth” and “audiophile” with each other may seem verboten to (overly) serious music lovers, but Focal has done a great job exceeding expectations when it comes to losing wires without losing fidelity. And now the French speaker designer has discounted its top-tier travel companions and several of its award-winning tethered ones—including the Utopia 2022, our pick for best overall headphones—as part of a back-to-school sale. High resolution at lower prices—that’s music to our ears.

Focal’s Bathys are the company’s bespoke Bluetooth headphones, offering everything an on-the-go audiophile could want. The closed-back over-ear headphones have custom-designed 40mm aluminum-magnesium “M”-shaped dome drivers, last up to 30 hours per charge, and support active noise cancellation. You can connect them to your devices wirelessly over Bluetooth 5.1 (with the SBC, AAC, aptX/aptX HD/Adaptive codecs) or using either a USB-C or AUX cable. If you choose a USB-C cable, you’ll activate its DAC mode, which allows you to listen to high-resolution audio at 24 bits and up to 192kHz. If you want to hear everything but the sounds of family or fellow fellows at the library, don’t let this discount pass you by. Additionally, plugging the USB-C cable into a power brick will offer up to five hours of audio playback off a 15-minute charge.

Yes, these are undoubtedly lux headphones, but this is a rare chance to get them discounted at Amazon. Its $170 price cut brings the Batheys down to their lowest price ever, and considering these are headphones you will keep for many years, we feel comfortable recommending you take advantage of this deal. If you don’t have the space (or desire) for a speaker system or traditional multi-component headphone audio system but crave clarity, the Focal Bathys headphones are an excellent all-in-one solution. However, this deal is only active until August 14, while supplies last, so act fast.

