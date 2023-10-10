We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon’s October Prime Day is a perfect time to shop if you’ve wanted to elevate your audio without increasing your budget. Whether you want space-filling sound from speakers that won’t crowd your room or to cancel more noise and more cost with discounted headphones and earbuds, Oct. 10-11 offers some sweet-sounding deals. Whether you’re an on-the-go gear connoisseur or setting up a luxurious listening station, you’ll find we’re on the same wavelength with our focus on assembling a more affordable audio oasis with gear offered at its lowest price in months. But act fast, as prices and inventory are highly volatile and could change at any moment.

Apple recently released a version of its AirPods Pro that charge via USB-C instead of the now-defunct Lighting cable. And you can also score $50 off the retail price of this new model right now before Prime Day. These AirPods give you all the Pro features you expect, including active noise cancelation and Spatial Audio, with the added bonus of needing to carry one less cord. On top of that, they’re the only model (currently) that will support lossless audio with the upcoming Vision Pro headset. With the holidays coming up, they’re a fantastic gift, even if you’re giving them to yourself. (Still want the Lightning version? It’s also discounted. Want the AirPods Max instead? Also on sale!)

