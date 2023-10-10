The best personal audio discounts during Amazon’s October Big Deal Days
Save your sanity and money by checking out this curated list of Amazon Prime Day headphone, earbud, speaker, and audio accessory deals.
Amazon’s October Prime Day is a perfect time to shop if you’ve wanted to elevate your audio without increasing your budget. Whether you want space-filling sound from speakers that won’t crowd your room or to cancel more noise and more cost with discounted headphones and earbuds, Oct. 10-11 offers some sweet-sounding deals. Whether you’re an on-the-go gear connoisseur or setting up a luxurious listening station, you’ll find we’re on the same wavelength with our focus on assembling a more affordable audio oasis with gear offered at its lowest price in months. But act fast, as prices and inventory are highly volatile and could change at any moment.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds with USB-C $189 (was $249)
Tony Ware
Apple recently released a version of its AirPods Pro that charge via USB-C instead of the now-defunct Lighting cable. And you can also score $50 off the retail price of this new model right now before Prime Day. These AirPods give you all the Pro features you expect, including active noise cancelation and Spatial Audio, with the added bonus of needing to carry one less cord. On top of that, they’re the only model (currently) that will support lossless audio with the upcoming Vision Pro headset. With the holidays coming up, they’re a fantastic gift, even if you’re giving them to yourself. (Still want the Lightning version? It’s also discounted. Want the AirPods Max instead? Also on sale!)
Earbud deals
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Technology Earbuds $199 (was $279)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Earbuds $278 (was $299)
- Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds with Open-Ring Design for situational awareness $128 (was $179)
- EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds $55.99 ($49.83 w/ coupon PDAP3PR1, was $79)
- EarFun Air S Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $39.99 ($35.99 w/ coupon PD201PR1, was $59.99)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless Bluetooth Sports Earbuds $79 (was $179)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds w/ MultiSensor Voice Tech $113 (was $199)
- House of Marley Champion 2 True Wireless Earbuds 15% off (was $89)
- TREBLAB X3 Pro Earbuds $47.97 (was $99.97)
- 1MORE PistonBuds Pro ANC Earbuds $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds $45.99 (was $79.99)
- Skullcandy Mod True Wireless Earbuds $36.99 (was $59.99)
- Skullcandy Jib 2 True Wireless Earbuds $27.99 (was $39.99)
Headphone deals
- HIFIMAN Deva-Pro Over-Ear Open-Back Planar-Magnetic Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 R2R DAC Receiver $199 (was $329)
- HIFIMAN HE-R10D Dynamic Topology Driver Close-Back Over-Ear Headphones with Bluemini R2R DAC Receiver $599 (was $1,299)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones $248 (was $348)
- Sony WH-CH720N Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset $98 (was $149)
- Bose Headphones 700 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphone $279 (was $379)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation $94 (was $129)
- beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO 80 wired professional recording/mixing headphones $134 (was $169)
- beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R Gaming Headset $159 (was $199)
- TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Headphones $87.97 ($119.97)
- TREBLAB Z7 Pro Hybrid Over-Ear Headphones $119 (was $179)
- 1MORE SonoFlow ANC LDAC Hi-Res Headphones $74.99 (was $99.99)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over Ear Headphones $69.99 (was $104.99)
- Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over Ear Headphones $89.99 (was $134.99)
- Skullcandy Riff 2 Wireless Over Ear Headphones $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Skullcandy SLYR Pro Gaming Wireless Over Ear Headphones $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Skullcandy PLYR Gaming Wireless Over Ear Headphones $89.99 (was $129.99)
Speaker deals
- Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Lightweight Travel Speaker, IP67 Waterproof $34 (was $59)
- JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $129 (was $179)
- JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker $24 (was $49)
- JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker $89 (was $129)
- JBL Xtreme 2 $199 (was $429)
- JBL PartyBox Essential Encore $199 (was $299)
- House of Marley Bag of Riddim 2 Portable Speaker $169 (was $229)
- House of Marley Get Together Bluetooth Portable Audio System $129 (Was $169)
- House of Marley Get Together 2 Portable Speaker with Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity $179 (was $249)
- House of Marley Get Together 2 XL Portable Speaker with Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity $319 + 15% off clickable coupon (was $399)
- TREBLAB HD77 Premium Bluetooth Speaker $59.96 (was $119.97)
- TREBLAB FX100 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $39 (was $89.97)
- Up to 25% OFF on Positive Grid’s Spark smart guitar practice amp w/ clickable coupons
Soundbars
- Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Dual Wireless 10″ Subs & 4 Rear Surround Speakers $1,049 (was $1,499)
- Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Built-in subwoofer $198 (was $399)
Music streamers
- WiiM Pro AirPlay 2/Chromecast WiFi Multiroom Streamer $119.20 ($149)
- WiiM Pro Plus AirPlay 2/Chromecast Receiver w/ Premium AKM DAC $175.20 ($219)
Turntables
- House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity, Built-in Preamp $198 (was $249)
- House of Marley Stir It Up Lux Vinyl Record Player with Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity, Built-in PreAmp 15% off clickable coupon (was $399)
Earplugs
- Vibes High-Fidelity Concert Earplugs $21.71 (was $33.99)