These are the top 50 under $50 deals you can still get during Amazon Prime Day
Get deals you can't beat but only if you beat the clock. Amazon's October Prime Day ends tonight, so act fast and snap up the best deals under $50 we've found.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon’s product selection can feel infinite, but Amazon’s Big Deal Days certainly isn’t. It’s the second day of the second Prime Day of 2023, and that means soon the deals will be done. It isn’t too late to pick up bargains, however, so we’ve narrowed things down to save you time when it comes to saving cash. Here are 50 of the best items under $50 that are ready to ship this week.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
The best cheap audio deals
- EarFun Air S Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $39.99 ($35.99 w/ coupon PD201PR1, was $59.99)
- TREBLAB X3 Pro Earbuds $49.99 (was $99.97)
- 1MORE PistonBuds Pro ANC Earbuds $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds $45.99 (was $79.99)
- Skullcandy Mod True Wireless Earbuds $36.99 (was $59.99)
- Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Portable IP67 Speaker w/ Built-in Strap $47 (was $62)
- Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Lightweight Travel Speaker, IP67 Waterproof $34 (was $59)
- JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker $24 (was $49)
- Amazon Echo Dot speaker, $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Kiwi Ears Cadenza, Linsoul 10mm Beryllium Dynamic Driver Earphone $28 (was $35)
- KZ ZS10 Pro, Linsoul 4BA+1DD 5 Driver HiFi Earphone $39 (was $49)
- KZ AS10, Linsoul 5BA HiFi Earphone $47 (was $59)
- Vibes High-Fidelity Concert Earplugs $21.71 (was $33.99)
The best cheap streaming device deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Roku Express 4K+, $29 (Was $39)
- Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro, $49.99 (Was $59)
- Amazon eero mesh WiFi router $44 (was $69)
The best cheap home deals
- COSORI Small 2.1-Qt Air Fryer $39 (was $59)
- eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $35.99 (Was $59.99)
- OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set $41.97 (Was $59.95)
- OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowl Set, White $41.97 (Was $59.95)
- Mr. Coffee Simple Grind 14 Cup Coffee Grinder $15.39 (Was $21.99)
- LEVOIT Smart Cool Mist Top Fill Humidifier $46.49 (Was $54.99)
- FABLE Signature Dog Leash $38.40 (Was $48)
- FABLE Ceramic Dog Bowl $35.20 (Was $44)
- Hydro Flask 40 Oz Wide Flex Chug Cap White $32.46 (was $54.95)
- Contigo Luxe Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Thermal Travel Mug, Leak-Proof 16oz $20.99 (was $29.99)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Perimeter System $35 (was $45)
- Rocketbook Planner & Notebook, Fusion: Reusable Smart Planner & Notebook –Dotted, 8.5″ x 11″, 42 Pg, Beacon Orange $24 (was $39)
The best cheap tool deals
- CRAFTSMAN Red Stripe General Purpose Wet/Dry Vac Replacement Filter and Wet Application Filter for 5 to 20 Gallon Shop Vacuums, 2-Pack $33.99 (Was $47.99)
- CRAFTSMAN CMXZVBE38758 2-1/2 in. x 13 ft. POS-I-LOCK Wet/Dry Vacuum Hose Kit for Shop Vacuums $28.59 (Was $33.80)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver $42.75 (Was $59)
- Ryobi 18V Rotary Tool Station $49.98 (Was $69.99)
- 3M 8511HB1-C-PS Sanding and Fiberglass Valved Respirator, 10-Pack $20.88 (Was $29.99)
- 3M 8511PB1-A-PS Particulate N95 Respirator with Valve, 10-Pack $16.24 (Was $21.99)
- 3M Kids Hearing Protection, Hearing Protection for Children with Adjustable Headband, 22dB Noise Reduction $23.08 (Was $29.99)
- 3M Kids Hearing Protection Plus, Hearing Protection for Children with Adjustable Headband, 22dB Noise Reduction Rating, Blue $22.26 (Was $26.19)
- DeWalt Thermal Insulated Grip Glove $10.63 (Was $12.49)
- DeWalt DPG82 Concealer Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggle $9.99 (Was $16.73)
The best cheap data storage deals
- Lexar NQ100 960GB 2.5” SATA III Internal SSD, Solid State Drive $31 (was $51)
- Lexar NM790 SSD 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive $44 (was $69)
- Lexar SL660 BLAZE 512GB Portable SSD $44 (was $89)
- Lexar SL200 512GB Portable SSD, Up to 550MB/s, USB-C, External Solid State Drive $32 (was $59)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $28 (was $62)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $38 (was $48)
- Lexar Professional 1667x 64GB (2-Pack) SDXC UHS-II Memory Cards $38 (was $58)
- SAMSUNG EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card + Adapter $27.99 (was $39.99)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus Full Size 128GB SDXC Memory Card $9.99 (was $16.99)
- PNY EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card 256GB $39.99 (was $61.99)
The best cheap health & beauty deals
- Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 20 Strips (10 Count Pack) $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light and Whitening Pen $37.95 (Was $64.99)
- ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads $44.80 (Was $64)
- La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face $37.79 (Was $53.99)
Accessorizing other activities? Take a look at our ongoing list of Big Deal Days discounts.
Want more deals delivered to your inbox weekly? Sign up for PopSci’s Deals newsletter and save money on stuff you’ll really use.