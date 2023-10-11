We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon’s product selection can feel infinite, but Amazon’s Big Deal Days certainly isn’t. It’s the second day of the second Prime Day of 2023, and that means soon the deals will be done. It isn’t too late to pick up bargains, however, so we’ve narrowed things down to save you time when it comes to saving cash. Here are 50 of the best items under $50 that are ready to ship this week.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

The best cheap audio deals

The best cheap streaming device deals

The best cheap home deals

The best cheap tool deals

The best cheap data storage deals

The best cheap health & beauty deals

Accessorizing other activities? Take a look at our ongoing list of Big Deal Days discounts.

Want more deals delivered to your inbox weekly? Sign up for PopSci’s Deals newsletter and save money on stuff you’ll really use.