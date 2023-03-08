We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spring is coming soon—and that means you’ll be able to take a walk outside and walk like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever (there’s even a playlist just for doing that). Bowers & Wilkins’ March Audio Month deals can help supply you with a new pair of headphones or an upgraded house speaker to boogie away the winter blues from now until March 26.

The Panorama 3 combines immersive cinema-quality Dolby Atmos sound with Amazon Alexa compatibility in a single sophisticated product. The 13 drivers, including two subwoofers, placed perfectly in this sleek 400-watt strut of sound give you a true spatial audio experience—there’s a reason we called it one of the best Dolby Atmos Soundbars, thanks in part to the upward-firing drive units housed in their own optimized acoustic chamber. If “high-res audio” is your name, the Panorama 3 is your game, with support for Bluetooth aptX Adaptive and AirPlay 2 for all those streaming services. It’s easy to set up and feed content with the Bowers & Wilkins app, easy to connect to your new OLED TV thanks to HDMI eARC, and easy on the eyes: what more could you want?

The soundbar isn’t the only thing Bowers & Wilkins is including in its spring sale: the company’s dirigible-shaped bassy-but-bouyant Zeppelin smart speaker is $699, down from its $799 price, and its Px7 S2 Over-Ear Headphones are $349. That’s $50 off its regular $399 pricing.

Other audio companies will be getting in on these spring savings. The Tivoli Audio Model One Digital (Gen. 2) will be on sale for $299.99—down from $349—from March 20-26. In our review, we praised it for sounding just as crisp as it looks, so mark that one on your calendar.

And suppose you’re already looking for a digital audio player (DAP) to be the high-quality source for those soundbars, headphones, and speakers. In that case, the FiiO M11S Hi-Res MP3 Music Player is currently $399.99 (usually $499.99)—its lowest price in 30 days. Its bigger, beefier cousin, the FiiO M11 Plus, is one of the best DAPs of 2023.

These deals have definite end dates, some of them this week, and may not run again—much like that showing of Saturday Night Fever at your local indie theater. You’ll forgive yourself for bouncing when the movie gets deeply problematic and saving big bucks on fancy audio gear.

