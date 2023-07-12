Splurge on a pool or other summer upgrades with these last-minute Prime Day deals
These Amazon Prime Day deals save hundreds on pools, pool accessories hot tubs, ice baths, outdoor TVs, and more.
We’re deep into summer and temperatures are soaring. Fortunately, it’s Prime Day, so you can take advantage of big savings to buy that above-ground pool, or upgrade to a robot vacuum so you can spend less time cleaning and more time swimming. Take advantage of the sales before the sun sets on Prime Day.
INTEX 26325EH Ultra XTR Deluxe Above Ground Swimming Pool Set $794.79 (Was $1,299.99)
If you’re in the market for an above-ground pool that’s more substantial than an inflatable but is still easy to set up and take care of, consider this option from Intex. The company has a well-earned reputation for solid pool offerings. The Ultra XTR features three-ply, puncture-resistant and UV-resistant PVC and a frame that locks into place. This round pool holds 5,061 gallons of water and comes with a filtration system that lets you filter, backwash, rinse, recirculate, and drain the water from the pool. The included steel ladder makes getting in and out easy. It’s backed by a 2-year warranty. And you can save more than $500 this Prime Day.
More Prime Day above-ground pool deals
- Bestway: Steel Pro MAX 15′ X 42″ Above Ground Pool Set $429.77 (Was $499.99)
- TINSUN Round Metal Frame Pool $239.99 (Was $299.99)
- Blue Wave NT6126 88-in x 26-in Deep Premier Family w/Cover Inflatable Pool $111.99 (Was $123.65)
- LanPool Inflatable Pool with Lights $78.99 (Was $128.99)
- VISTOP Jumbo Foldable Dog Pool $61.56 (Was $98)
- Winique Kiddie Pool with Sprinkler $18.39 (Was $27.99)
Prime Day deals on inflatable hot tubs and ice baths
- Cold Pod Ice Bath Tub for Athletes with Lid $149.99 (Was $189.99)
- Urban Ice Recovery Ice Bath Tub For Cold Plunge $94.99 (Was $119.99)
- Bestway St. Lucia SaluSpa 2 to 3 Person Inflatable Round Outdoor Hot Tub $255.22 (Was $469.99)
- SaluSpa 61″x24″ Vancouver AirJet Plus $635.55 (Was $699.99)
- K&Y Portable Inflatable Ice Bathtub $119.99 (Was $149.99)
Prime Day deals on pool vacuums & lights
- AIPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $179.99 with coupon (Was $299.99)
- Intex 28005E ZX300 Deluxe Automatic Pool Cleaner $87.74 (Was $199.99)
- Seauto Seal SE Robot Pool Cleaner $354.99 (Was $699.99)
- Gafilie Handheld Pool Vacuum $119.99 (Was $159.99)
- Poolmaster 28300 Big Sucker Swimming Pool Leaf Vacuum $20.26 (Was $43.99)
- Goallim Floating Pool Lights Ducks Solar Powered $15.99 (Was $18.95)
Prime Day deals on outdoor TVs & toys
- SYLVOX 55-Inch Outdoor TV, Smart TV Waterproof 4K LED Outdoor Television with Dual Speakers $1,299 (Was $1,499)
- Furrion Aurora 75″ Partial-Sun 4K LED Outdoor Smart TV $2,999.99 (Was $3,199.99)
- JOYIN Inflatable Pool Float Set Volleyball Net & Basketball Hoops $25.52 (Was $36.99)
- 3PC Pool Diving Rings Toys for Kids $13.99 (Was $19.99)
- HScopter Remote Control Dinosaur, 2.4G Water Toys RC Boat with LED Lights $29.59 (Was $36.99)
- MorTime Inflatable Roller Float $22.39 (Was $27.99)
- 2 Pack RC Boat Remote Control Boats for Pools and Lakes for Kids and Adults $33.11 (Was $38.99)
