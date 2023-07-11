Amazon Prime Day 2023 offers rare Magic: The Gathering deals
The sale includes unusual discounts on high-end Collector Booster boxes as well as Commander decks, plus Set and Draft boosters.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Magic: The Gathering is a truly incredible hobby that can fill your Friday nights with friendly, magical fun while simultaneously draining your bank account with shocking efficiency. Booster packs are almost impossible to resist, and cracking packs adds up quickly. Luckily (and perhaps unexpectedly), Amazon has included some fairly excellent Magic: The Gathering deals as part of its big Prime Day shopping holiday. The deals include draft boosters, bundles, and even Collector Boosters from recent sets. These might even be worth socking away in a closet somewhere in hopes that you find them 10 years from now and sell them to buy a pool (or more Magic cards). Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals to shop right now. See all the Magic Prime Day deals here or scroll down for the best values.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
- Magic: The Gathering Starter Commander Deck Bundle $80 (was $125)
- Magic The Gathering Dominaria Remastered Draft Booster Box $111 (was $138)
- Magic The Gathering The Brothers War Collector Booster Box $171 (was $217)
- Magic The Gathering Dominaria United Collector Booster Box $154 (was $168)
- Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Collector Booster Box $101 (was $144)
- Magic The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Collector Booster Box $101 (was $140)
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate Collector Booster Box $100 (was $172)
- Wizards of the Coast Unfinity Collector Booster Box $132 (was $162)
- Magic The Gathering Strixhaven Set Booster Box $79 (was $110)
- Magic The Gathering Strixhaven Draft Booster Box $65 (was $98)
- Magic: The Gathering The Brothers’ War Jumpstart Booster Box $37 (was $43)
- Magic: The Gathering The Brothers’ War Draft Booster Box $95 (was $120)
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate Set Booster Box $64 (was $89)
- Wizards of the Coast Game Night: Free-for-All 2022 $37 (was $50)
- Magic: The Gathering Phyrexia: All Will Be One Bundle $37 (was $45)
- Magic: The Gathering Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Deck 2 + Collector Booster Sample Pack $30 (was $47)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Deck – Coven Counters $23 (was $45)
- Magic The Gathering The Brothers War Gift Bundle $45 (was $50)
- Magic: The Gathering Pioneer Challenger Decks 2021 – Orzhov Auras $19 (was $38)
- Magic The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck – Vampiric Bloodline $26 (was $34)
- Magic The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Maestros Massacre $24 (was $44)
- Magic The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Riveteers Rampage $28 (was $38)
- Magic The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Cabaretti Cacophony $22 (was $44)