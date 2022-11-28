We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Electric scooters have become a hot-ticket mode of transportation: they’re a light and efficient way to get around, and easier to park than cumbersome cars. However, they’re also notoriously expensive. You can save $200 on NIU’s Kqi3 Pro, one of the best electric scooters we’ve tested. This Cyber Monday deal brings the Kqi3 Pro down to $600, the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

This scooter can go up to 20 miles per hour and lasts up to six hours (up to 31 miles) per charge, which makes it perfect for short trips to the store or a joyride around the beach or park. We found the Kqi3 very easy to handle, even for someone who hasn’t used an electric scooter before, and were impressed at how well its beefy tires handled small bumps, rocks, and other obstacles.

The switch that allows you to fold the handlebars over the Kqi3’s frame is easy to depress when moving your scooter into a car or other tight space and won’t get triggered accidentally. It’s easy enough to fold and unfold the Kqi3 that we never found it annoying to transport it in and out of the home. The Kqi3 Pro is an excellent electric scooter for new riders and would be a fantastic holiday gift this season for someone looking to ditch their car once in a while.

If you’ve been looking for the right time to pick up an electric scooter (for yourself or someone else), this Cyber Monday deal makes today the perfect opportunity.

