If you’re hosting the holidays this year, you might be looking at costs and feeling a bit stressed. The good news is you may be able to stretch your budget further by shopping at Costco. If you don’t have a membership, here is your chance to get a Costco Gold Star Membership for one year and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

Host the holidays on a budget

Costco is a retailer with more than 800 warehouses across the United States. If you visit one, you can find a wide selection of groceries, home goods, electronics, and even last-minute stocking stuffers, often at a great value. Whether you’re in charge of cooking the main course, want to bring some delicious sides, or need a last-minute gift, you could cross off your shopping list in one visit to Costco.

While you shop, you could get brand-name tires installed on your car at the Costco Tire Center. Pick up qualifying prescriptions at the Costco Pharmacy or shop for new glasses at Costco Optical. Stop by the food court for a tasty hot meal before you go. Don’t forget to fill your car with gasoline at the Costco Gas Station on your way out.

Shoppers can find a wide selection of goods and Costco Services at the warehouses, but you aren’t limited to in-person errands. You can use your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* in Costco locations, or you can use it online. Shop for food and everyday essentials on Costco.com—some items qualify for two-day or same-day delivery for even more convenience.

Get groceries, home goods, and more at one location

Your holiday preparations could be as manageable as your day-to-day shopping if you visit Costco. New members and members whose memberships have expired for more than 18 months can get a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.