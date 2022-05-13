The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 made our list of the best laptops for college. Now, right on time for high-school grad gifts, Best Buy has the upgraded Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ on sale for $599.99. That’s a $330 discount compared to its regular price.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ combines the benefits of a laptop and tablet, in case the crushing possibility of making the wrong product choice thwarts your personal purchases. A 5-megapixel, 1080p front-facing and 8-megapixel rear-facing HD camera allow for a crystal-clear presence on video calls or in online classes. Art students and creatives will appreciate the large 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736×1824 resolution. Engineers and coders benefit from the 18-percent more vertical screen real estate that’s provided from the Surface’s 3:2 aspect ratio, which Microsoft moved toward with the release of the Surface Pro 3 in 2014. Unlike other tablets, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ includes ports beyond what it needs to charge, offering both USB-A and USB-C connections. Despite these extra features, it still weighs in under 2 pounds, so it’s easy to throw in a bag for working on the go.

If you’re looking for more processing power, the Intel 11th Generation i5 model of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is on sale for $799.99. That’s $230 off from its regular price. Best Buy is also offering bundle deals with your purchase of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, including 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12, and 20-percent off select accessories with your device.

As teens prepare to turn their tassels and head off to college, there’s more than just computers and whether they get along with their roommate on their minds, and yours. Don’t forget those coffee makers to fuel all-nighters, televisions for Mario Kart 8 sessions with floormates, and headphones to make the walk to an 8 a.m. class less grueling.