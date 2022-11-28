Save up to $500 with these powerful Cyber Monday generator deals
The best Cyber Monday generator deals offer deep discounts on battery backups and gas-powered models.
Generators may not be as exciting to buy on Cyber Monday as a speedy new laptop or an enormous new TV. These portable power stations, however, can save you in a pinch. For Cyber Monday, Amazon has some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on both battery-powered and gas-powered generators for just about every purpose. Some options even include solar panels to keep the juice flowing for extended periods off the grid.
Cyber Monday moves fast so these prices may change and things may sell out. If you see something you want, jump on it quickly. Otherwise, you may find yourself literally sitting in the dark.
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2, 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery $199 (was $299)
For $200, this surprisingly powerful little battery backup offers two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and two AC outlets. It can power up to six devices at the same time. It weighs just 7.7 pounds and the battery is good for more than 3,000 cycles, which is longer than many competitive models, especially at this price range.
Cyber Monday solar generators deals
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Max, 512Wh LiFePO4 Battery $399 (was $599)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Max (2000) Portable Power Station $1,599 (was $2,099)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA, UPS Power Supply $1,099 (was $1,399)
- EF ECOFLOW RIVER Pro Portable Power Station 720Wh $579 (was $649)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro Portable Home Battery(LiFePO4), 3.6KWh Expandable Portable Power Station $3,199 (after coupon, was $3,699)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station River Mini, 210Wh Backup Lithium Battery $143 (was $349)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Portable Power Station, 1024Wh LiFePO4 Battery $1,300 (after coupon, was $1,649)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200P, 2000Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,119 (was $1,599)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A, 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $209 (was $349)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator EB3A with PV120 Solar Panel Included, 268Wh Portable Power Station $419 (was $599)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator EB55 with PV120 Solar Panel Included, 537Wh Portable Power Station $594 (was $899)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator EB55 with PV200 Solar Panel Included, 537Wh Portable Power Station $899 (after coupon, was $999)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator EB70S with PV200 Solar Panel Included $747 (was $1,068)
- BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 and B300 External Battery Module $3,399 (was $3,899)
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station, 256Wh Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) with LiFePO4 Battery Pack $199 (was $249)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO 2160Wh Capacity with 2X Solar Panels $2,519 ($3,599)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000, 1002Wh Capacity with 2x SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels $1,099 (was $1,649)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station $769 (was $1,099)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100X Portable Solar Panel for Explorer 240/300/500/1000/1500 Power Station $209 (was $299)
- Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel for Explorer 160/240/500 as Portable Solar Generator $125 (was $199)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1500 $1,189 (was $1,599)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery $209 (was $349)
Cyber Monday gas generator deals
- Westinghouse 12500 Watt Dual Fuel Home Backup Portable Generator $849 (was $1,249)
- DuroMax XP12000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator-12000 Watt Gas or Propane Powered Electric Start $803 (was $1,599)
- DuroStar DS4000S Portable Generator $269 (was $479)
- maXpeedingrods 3500W Portable Inverter Generator $559 (was $749)
- Westinghouse 4650 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator $359 (was $449)
- Westinghouse 9500 Watt Home Backup Portable Generator $699 (was $949)
- Champion Power Equipment 100554 4375/3500-Watt RV Ready Portable Generator with Wireless Remote Start $402 (was $729)
- Westinghouse 6600 Watt Home Backup Portable Generator $526 (was $679)
- Pulsar G12KBN Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator – 9500 Rated Watts & 12000 Peak Watts $899 (after coupon, was $999)
- Champion Power Equipment 200954 4250-Watt RV Ready Open Frame Inverter Generator $539 ($764)
- Anker 757 Portable Power Station, Powerhouse 1229Wh LiFePO4 Battery, 1500W Solar Generator $979 (was $1,399)