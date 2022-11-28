70+ last-minute Cyber Monday audio deals worth snapping up
There are still dozens and dozens of amazing deals available on headphones, earbuds, soundbars, speakers & more. But act fast!
You spent all Black Friday searching to find the perfect gifts for friends and family, the stuff that puts the fun in functional. But did you spend enough time considering yourself? Well, we did. That’s why we’ve put together this master list of last-minute deals still available. Sure, you can give any of these things to a loved one, but don’t you deserve to splurge a little (and won’t you appreciate an audio oasis in all the awkward holiday gatherings)? So take one last scroll through the best-of-the-best headphones, earbuds, earphones, soundbars, speakers, and audio accessories still on sale. But act fast, before those sweet Cyber Monday prices disappear faster than affordable tickets in a Taylor Swift pre-sale.
The best flagship headphone deals
- beyerdynamic T1 (3rd generation) Open-Back Tesla Headphones, $829 (Was $999)
- beyerdynamic T5 (3rd generation) Closed-Back Tesla Headphones, $829 (Was $879)
- Drop + Dan Clark Audio Aeon Closed X Planar-Magnetic Headphones, $379 (Was $499)
- Edifier STAX Spirit S3 Wireless Planar Magnetic Headphones $319 (Was $399)
- Focal Celestee Closed-Back Over-Ear Audiophile Wired Headphones, $799 (Was $999)
- Focal Clear MG Open-Back High-Fidelity Over-Ear Headphones, $1,199 (Was $1,499)
- Focal Utopia Series 2020 Over-Ear Open-Back Flagship Headphones, $3,899 (Was $4,399)
- HiFiMan HE-R9 closed-back dynamic headphones, $249 (Was $369)
- Massdrop x Focal ELEX Open-back Audiophile Headphones, $549 (Was $749)
- Meze Audio Empyrean open-back Isodynamic hybrid planar magnetic headphones, $2,399 (Was $2,999)
- Meze Audio 99 Classics Walnut Gold Audiophile Headphones, $229 (Was $309)
- Sennheiser HD 800 S Open-Back Reference Headphones, $1,399.95 (Was $1,699.95)
- Sennheiser HD 660 S Open-back Dynamic Headphones, $299 (Was $499.95)
- Sennheiser HD 650 Open-back Dynamic Headphones, $317.46 (Was $499.95)
- Sennheiser HD 600 Open-back Dynamic Headphones, $280.95 (Was $399)
- Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX Open-back Audiophile Headphones, $199 (Was $279)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ANC Headphones, $287 (Was $349)
- SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Bone-Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones, $143.95 (Was $179.95)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $348 (Was $399.99)
- V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless w/ aptX in Rose Gold, $279 (Was $350)
The best flagship true wireless earbuds/wired earphones deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) wireless earbuds, $199.99 (Was $249)
- beyerdynamic Free BYRD ANC TWS Earbuds, $199 (Was $249)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (Was $299)
- Klipsch T5 II McLaren Edition ANC TWS Earbuds McLaren Edition w/ AI Hands-Free Operation, Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless Charging Case, $299 (Was $349)
- Master & Dynamic MW08 ANC TWS Sapphire Glass Sport Earbuds, $244.95 (Was $349)
- Sennheiser IE 300 Wired In-Ear Audiophile Earphones , $149.95 (Was $299.95)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds, $199.95 (Was $249.95)
- Sony IER-M9 Wired In-Ear Monitors, $998 (Was $1,499)
- Sony IER-Z1R Signature Series Audiophile Wired In-Ear Monitors, $1,698 (Was $1,999)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC TWS Earbuds, $178 (Was $279.99)
- Westone Three-Driver Noise-Isolating Wired Musician In-Ear Monitor, $286.80 (Was $399)
- Westone Five-Driver Noise-Isolating Wired Musician In-Ear Monitor, $454.99 (Was $649.99)
The best flagship soundbar deals
- Bose Soundbar 900 w/ Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos & Alexa, $749 (Was $899)
- JBL Bar 9.1 w/ Rechargeable Surround Speakers & Dolby Atmos, $999 (Was $1,199.95)
- Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra Wireless Surround Sound System, $1,099.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra eARC SSE MAX Wireless Surround Sound System, $1,477 (Was $1,899)
- Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4-channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos Rear Speakers, $1,397.99 (Was $1,899.99)
- Sennheiser AMBEO 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, $1,999 (Was $2,499)
- Sony HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, $1,694 (Was $2,149.97)
- Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, $1,394 (Was $1,749.97)
- Sonos Arc Wireless Soundbar, $719 (Was $899)
- Sonos Beam (Gen. 2) Soundbar, $359 (Was $449)
- Sonos Sub, $599 (Was $749)
- VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos DTS:X Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer & Adaptive Height Speakers, $499.88 (Was $799.99)
- VIZIO Elevate 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos DTS:X Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer & Adaptive Height Speakers, $679.99 (Was $805.91)
The best flagship party speaker deals
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker w/ Handle, $229 (Was $329)
- JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Powerful Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker with Dynamic Light Show, $249.95 (Was $349.95)
- House of Marley Get Together 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $187.99 (Was $333)
- Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker, $149.99 (Was $279.99)
- Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker, $249.99 (Was $379.99)
- Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker, $399.99 (Was $549.99)
- Sony SRS-XG300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $198 (Was $349.99)
- Sony SRS-XG500 Portable Bluetooth Boombox, $348 (Was $499.99)
- Sony SRS-XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $148 ($199.99)
- Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $149.49 (Was $199.99)
Best flagship stereo speakers deals
- Bowers & Wilkins 704 S2 Floorstanding Loudspeaker, $999 (Was $1,749.50)
- Bowers & Wilkins 703 S2 Floorstanding Speaker, $1,499.99 (Was $2,499.50)
- Bowers & Wilkins 702 S2 Floorstanding Speaker, $1,799.99 (Was $2,999.50)
- Focal Chora 806 bookshelf speakers $598/pair (Was $998)
- Focal Chora 816 Floorstanding Speaker in Dark Walnut $499 (Was $899)
- Focal Chora 826 Floorstanding Speaker in Dark Wood $719 (Was $1,199)
- KEF LS50 Wireless II Hi-Fi Streaming Speaker System, $2,299/pair (Was $2,799.99)
- KEF LS50 Meta Bookshelf Speakers, $1,299/pair (Was $1,599)
- KEF R3 Standmount Speakers, $1,699.98 (Was $2,199.99)
- KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speakers, $499.98 (Was $749.99)
- Klipsch Reference Series Dual 6-1/2″ 400-Watt Passive 2-Way Floor Speaker, $249.98 (Was $499.98)
- Klipsch Reference Series Dual 8″ 600-Watt Passive 2-Way Floor Standing Speaker, $299.98 (Was $599.98)
- Klipsch Reference Series 5-1/4″ 340-Watt Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair), $199.98 (Was $399.98)
- Klipsch Reference Premiere Dual 6.5″ 400-Watt Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speaker (Pair), $449.98 (Was $749.98)
- Klipsch Reference 4″ 35W 2-Way Powered Monitors (Pair), $249.99 (Was $499.99)
- Klipsch Reference 10″ 150W Powered Subwoofer, $249.98 (Was $499.98)
- Klipsch Reference 12″ 400W Powered Subwoofer, $299.98 (Was $599.98)
- Polk Signature Elite ES60 Tower Speaker w/ 1″ Tweeter & Three 6.5″ Woofers, $449 ($549)
- Polk Audio PSW10 10″ Powered Subwoofer, $199 (Was $249)
The best smart speaker deals
- Cleer Crescent smart speaker with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Google Assistant, $599 (Was $699)
- Denon Home 350 HEOS, Alexa, AirPlay 2 & Bluetooth Smart Speaker, $499 (Was $699)
- Sonos Move Battery-Powered Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Smart Speaker, $319 (Was $399)
- Tivoli Audio Music System Home (Gen. 2), $749.99 (Was $849.99)
The best home audio accessories deals
- Audio-Technica AT-LP3 Fully Automatic Belt-Driven Turntable, $169 (Was $249)
- Drop + Audio-Technica Carbon VTA Turntable, $299 (Was $399)
- Denon AVR-X2700H 7.2-channel home theater receiver with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, & Amazon Alexa, $799 (Was $1,099)
- Bluesound NODE Streaming music player with Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, & Bluetooth, $499 (Was $599)
- HiFiMan EF400 R2R DAC/headphone amp, $499 (Was $599)
- FiiO M17 flagship digital audio player, $1,599 (Was $1,799)
- UA Volt 176 USB Audio Interface for recording, podcasting, and streaming, $199 (Was $249)
- UA Volt 276 USB Audio Interface for recording, podcasting, and streaming, $269 (Was $299)
- Victrola Stream Carbon Semi-automatic belt-drive turntable w/ Wi-Fi & Sonos streaming, $699.99 (Was $799.99)
- Yamaha RX-V4A 5.2-Channel AV Receiver w/ MusicCast, $449.95 (Was $599.95)
The best-of-the-rest Cyber Monday deals
- Echo Dot (5th Gen.) Alexa smart speaker w/ clock, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Echo (4th Gen.) Alexa HD smart speaker, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- Echo Studio Alexa smart speaker w/ high-fidelity 3D audio, $154.99 (Was $199)
- beyerdynamic Space Personal Bluetooth/USB Speakerphone, $147.99 (Was $179)
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Waterproof, Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, $44.95 (Was $79.95)
- JBL Flip 6 IPX7 Portable Bluetooth PartyBoost Speaker, $89.95 (Was $129.95)
- JBL Charge 5 IP67 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with USB Charge out, $119.95 (Was $179.95)
- Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker, $119.99 (Was $169.99)
- Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth Speaker, $149.99 (Was $219.99)
- Monoprice SoundStage3 120W aptX Stereo Bluetooth Speaker, $179.99 (Was $229.99)
- Sonos Roam SL Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $127 (Was $159.99)
- Tribit StormBox Micro 2 IP67 90dB Portable Speaker, $59.99 (Was $69.99)
- Tribit StormBox 24W IPX7 360-degree Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $54.38 (Was $67.99)
- Tribit XSound Mega IPX7 Xbass Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $66.99 (Was $99.99)
- Treblab HD77 IPX6 25W Stereo Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker, $89.97 (Was $119.97)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $79 (Was $99)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (Was $149.99)
- Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer, $149 (Was $249)
- Polk Audio Signa S3 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer, Built-in Chromecast, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, $199 (Was $299)
- Polk Audio Signa S4 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, eARC & Bluetooth, $329 (Was $399)
- Roku Streambar, $79.99 (Was $129.99)
- Roku Streambar Pro, $159 (Was $199)
- Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, & Alexa Voice Control, $279.95 (Was $349.95)
- Sony STR-DH790 7.2-Channel Surround Sound Home Theater AV Receiver w/ 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos & Bluetooth, $338 (Was $448)
- Sony STRDH590 5.2-Channel 4K HDR AV Receiver w/ Bluetooth, $248 (Was $349)
Prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.