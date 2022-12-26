We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

With flexible work environments and streaming needs, a secure connection is sought out more than ever these days. The Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter is here to help. Named one of the world’s thinnest cybersecurity devices, the sleek and portable device protects your digital life at home and on the go. It brings you a powerful solution for ultimate privacy.

Integrating a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall, Deeper Connect Pico makes it easy never to worry about your online protection on all your IoT devices. Travel-friendly and packed with a fully decentralized VPN experience, the unique cybersecurity hardware device allows you to view your favorite content securely and with ease. All your essential data will be kept safe from prying eyes, whether it be games, movie streaming, online shopping, or sports sites. Parental controls can also be turned on with just one click, protecting your children from harmful and inappropriate content.

With a plug-and-play design, the hardware requires minimal configuration—making it stress-free to connect all your devices. An included Wi-Fi Adapter allows you to enjoy a speedy private network anytime and anywhere. Whether home or traveling, the service will enable you to access unrestricted and secure internet from any country without sacrificing internet speed.

When it comes to pesky ads, malware, and other online interruptions, Deeper Connect Pico will deal with that too. It blocks annoying interruptions you don’t want with anti-phishing protection and ad-blocking features and even contains blockchain mining—allowing you to get passive income for sharing your bandwidth. Even better, there are never any annual fees or subscriptions!

Lifetime access to The Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter has now been price-dropped to only $219 (reg $249). Your online privacy and security should come first, and with this ultimate bundle, you’ll be on your way to making it a reality.

