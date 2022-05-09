Camping is exciting and a great way to recuperate from the stresses of daily living, but when you think about how you’ll still need to pitch a tent and do pretty much everything manually once you get to the campsite, it might not be the easy getaway you’re craving. But if you want to take advantage of this season’s warmer weather and spend more time outdoors without these more active duties, there’s a way to spend less time trying to set up a tent and more time being one with nature.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter with $17,700 in pledges, the CARSULE is an easy-to-assemble living space that you can easily attach to your car. You can get it on sale for 26-percent off just in time for Memorial Day.

Designed for cars that have a tailgate that swings up, CARSULE quite literally provides you a home on the road. Unlike most tents that are only developed and used for snoozing purposes, it can also function as your living room in the wild, offering mobility since its easy assemble design allows for much flexibility. It has a cubic shape that can accommodate a 2-meter standing height, making it also suitable for a wide range of indoor activities. It also features diagonal ceiling tension lines that don’t only prevent shear deformation but also work as a means to hang accessories from the ceiling.

In order to latch onto a wide variety of car models, it has a built-in adaptive seal, while its expansible space allows for unlimited configuration according to your programmatic needs. And to be able to withstand varying weather conditions, it’s waterproof and UV resistant, and comes with a guy rope.

Whether you’re a digital nomad constantly on the move or an occasional camper, the CARSULE will be your home on the road. Usually $379, you can get it on sale for $279.99.

Prices subject to change.