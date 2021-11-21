In 2020, the average American spent roughly four hours per day on their smartphones. Of course, people weren’t going as many places during the height of the pandemic. But, even with things picking back up, these magical little windows to the internet still hold huge chunks of our lives. You don’t want to skimp on your smartphone, but high-end models can climb well over $1,000 and beyond, especially if you want something exotic like a folding phone. Luckily, like most other things, smartphones get cheaper when Black Friday rolls around.
Unfortunately, buying a smartphone isn’t quite as simple as rolling up to Best Buy and plunking down a couple hundred bucks for a big screen TV. This list singles out some of the best smartphone deals you’ll find this holiday shopping season. Just don’t hesitate if you see something you want. Everybody wants a phone and everyone likes to save money, so these deals can go fast.
The best Samsung smartphone Black Friday deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Unlocked $849 (Was $999)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Unlocked $1,399 (Was $1,799)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Unlocked 256 GB $899 (Was $849)
The best Motorola smartphone Black Friday deals
Motorola Moto G Power Unlocked $179 (Was $249)
Motorola One 5G Ace $299 (Was $399)
Motorola Moto 5G Stylus $229 (Was $299)
Motorola Edge $599 (Was $699)
Motorola Moto Razr 5G $799 (Was $1,399)
The best Black Friday smartphone deals for seniors
Lively Jitterbug Flip2 $29 (Was $99)
Lively Jitterbug Smart3 smartphone $75 (Was $150)
The best Google Pixel smartphone Black Friday deals
Google Pixel 6 $499 (Was $599)
The best OnePlus smartphone Black Friday deals
OnePlus Nord N200 $200 (Was $239)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G $799 (Was $1,069)
OnePlus 9 $599 (Was $729)
The best smartphone accessory Black Friday deals
Anker Power Wave wireless charging stand $15 (Was $18)
Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 wireless charger $79 (Was $99)
A note about smartphone activation
Before going to drop some cash on a smartphone deal, know that some will require activation on the spot when you purchase in order to get the reduced price. Also make sure to get a phone that’s compatible with your smartphone plan since devices that are locked to a specific provider won’t work on another company’s plans. Doing a little bit of prep before making a purchase could solve you a lot of hassle.
When is Black Friday 2021?
Black Friday 2021 happens on Nov. 26. That said, the actual date isn’t nearly as important as it used to be. Black Friday is now more of a month-long deal and sale party, so keep an eye out for discounts coming from every direction from the moment Halloween ends until the bitter end of Cyber Monday.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday’s historical meaning traces back roughly half a century when it referred to a day full of heavy traffic and also the day in which businesses in the US started turning a profit for the year. It refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving. Most of that is irrelevant now, though, and Black Friday has become shorthand for the shopping frenzy that happens between the end of October and the beginning of December.