In 2020, the average American spent roughly four hours per day on their smartphones. Of course, people weren’t going as many places during the height of the pandemic. But, even with things picking back up, these magical little windows to the internet still hold huge chunks of our lives. You don’t want to skimp on your smartphone, but high-end models can climb well over $1,000 and beyond, especially if you want something exotic like a folding phone. Luckily, like most other things, smartphones get cheaper when Black Friday rolls around.

Unfortunately, buying a smartphone isn’t quite as simple as rolling up to Best Buy and plunking down a couple hundred bucks for a big screen TV. This list singles out some of the best smartphone deals you’ll find this holiday shopping season. Just don’t hesitate if you see something you want. Everybody wants a phone and everyone likes to save money, so these deals can go fast.

The Best Buy Black Friday deals on electronics, appliances, and more

Shop Target’s Black Friday sale for gear, gadgets, and gifts

The best Black Friday Walmart deals

Shop Amazon holiday deals for great savings anytime

Great Black Friday deal we love

The Best Black Friday phone and accessory deals 2021

The best Samsung smartphone Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Unlocked $849 (Was $999)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Unlocked $1,399 (Was $1,799)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Unlocked 256 GB $899 (Was $849)

The best Motorola smartphone Black Friday deals

Motorola Moto G Power Unlocked $179 (Was $249)

Motorola One 5G Ace $299 (Was $399)

Motorola Moto 5G Stylus $229 (Was $299)

Motorola Edge $599 (Was $699)

Motorola Moto Razr 5G $799 (Was $1,399)

The best Black Friday smartphone deals for seniors

Lively Jitterbug Flip2 $29 (Was $99)

Lively Jitterbug Smart3 smartphone $75 (Was $150)

The best Google Pixel smartphone Black Friday deals

Google Pixel 6 $499 (Was $599)

The best OnePlus smartphone Black Friday deals

OnePlus Nord N200 $200 (Was $239)

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G $799 (Was $1,069)

OnePlus 9 $599 (Was $729)

The best smartphone accessory Black Friday deals

Anker Power Wave wireless charging stand $15 (Was $18)

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 wireless charger $79 (Was $99)

A note about smartphone activation

Before going to drop some cash on a smartphone deal, know that some will require activation on the spot when you purchase in order to get the reduced price. Also make sure to get a phone that’s compatible with your smartphone plan since devices that are locked to a specific provider won’t work on another company’s plans. Doing a little bit of prep before making a purchase could solve you a lot of hassle.