Unique gardening tools on sale that will help your plants thrive

A gardener can’t be successful without their tools. If you’re planting your first seed for the first time or are already a veteran plant grower, you need the right set of tools to help facilitate the growth of your dear plants. Even if you claim not to have a green thumb, tools can help you keep your plants or garden looking lush all year long.

Aside from the usuals like gloves, shears, spades, trowels, and rakes, you may want to check these essentials to make your garden thrive even more. They’re all on sale for a limited time:

Giraffe Retractable Garden Hose Reel

Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Giraffe makes watering your garden more convenient. It comes equipped with a 130-feet hybrid hose that can lock at any length and covers every corner of your garden. Thanks to the unique retractable and guidance system and intensified polypropylene casing, you can roll up the hose neatly without the trouble of kinking and tangling or worrying about deforming. Typically $230, you can grab the Giraffe on sale for $183.99.

NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

If you’re admittedly not familiar with a lot of plant species, NatureID is an AI-powered digital tool that can help you identify plants, diagnose plant diseases, and improve plant care. It identifies over 14,000 plant species and their respective care routines, and all you have to do is take a photo of the plant for quick identification. A lifetime subscription usually goes for $59, but you can get it on sale for $19.99.

Costway 47×35.5 Patio Raised Garden Bed Vegetable Flower Plant Dark Green

Grow your favorite flowers, herbs, and plants with this raised garden bed. It allows for quick and easy setup, and the solid steel board construction makes it extra durable and sturdy. Usually $189, you can grab it on sale for $64.99.

Costway 12 Amp 14-Inch Electric Push Lawn Corded Mower With Grass Bag Red

Clean your yard faster with this mower has large wheels that can adapt to different heights and an ergonomically curved handle that provides a more natural, comfortable grip. It comes with a hard-top grass catcher that detaches easily for convenient disposal, along with a 12 amp electric motor that quickly and efficiently mows your lawn. It’s normally $159, but you can get it on sale for $144.99.

5-Tier Wood Plant Stand (6 Pots)

Display your beautiful flower pots on this 5-tier flower wood rack that provides storage space of different lengths, widths, and heights, allowing you to store various sizes of pots. Each layer has a built-in horizontal bar device that looks like a boundary, giving your plants a safe platform in case they fall from behind. The rack also features a hollow design that gives your plants better breathability. Originally $109, it’s on sale for $89.99.

3-in-1 Multifunctional Electric Grass Burning Machine

Weed clutter is the enemy of every gardener, and with this grass-burning machine, you can eliminate annoying weeds in your beautiful garden with the push of a button. It’s powered by electricity and has no open flame, yet can still effectively control weeds between paving stones, driveways, or stone curbs. It’s usually $99, but you can grab it on sale for $78.99.

The EVE

For those with limited space, the EVE gives you the chance to grow an indoor garden without the hassle. This modern hydroponic garden system lets you grow fresh, pesticide-free food in the comforts of your home, making it suitable for beginner and expert gardeners alike. It normally goes for $699, but you can get it on sale for $599.99.

Venus Flytrap Seeds Growing Kit

Grow carnivorous plants at home with ease thanks to this growing kit. Equipped with peat pots, plant markers, soil disc, high-quality seeds, and grow guide, you can grow Venus Fly Traps, plants that are known to catch their prey. Formerly retailing for $21, you can score it on sale for $19.99.

Windowsill Garden Herb Kit

Suited for folks living in apartments, this herb kit lets you grow 10 unique culinary herbs while displaying your plants on your kitchen windowsill. With growing cups, premium herb seeds, plant markers, and other paraphernalia, you can feel free to plant your favorite herbs, including basil, parsley, cilantro, garlic chives, and more. Its original retail price is $39, but you can get it on sale for $37.99.

PICO Planter Herb Garden

Now if you can’t plant to save your life, this smart planter, which is the highest-backed smart planter on Kickstarter, is almost 100-percent self-sustaining, with its telescopic grow lights, self-watering, and multiple-mounting options. It can grow virtually anything, and you only have to top up the water system once a week, allowing for easy maintenance. Normally $49, you can grab one on sale for $39.99.

Prices subject to change.