50+ Cyber Monday computer deals: Laptops, Desktops, and more
These Cyber Monday computer deals will save you money on a new machine.
Cyber Monday is racing by and we’ve already seen some great computer deals come and go. But, there are still plenty of awesome laptops, desktops, and monitors out there for their lowest prices of the year.
These deals and prices will change throughout Cyber Monday, so check back periodically if you don’t see what you want. If you do see something that fits your needs, jump on the deal quickly. Black Friday already blew out lots of stock and these Cyber Monday deals may not last that long.
HP Victus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop PC, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H $699 (was $1,099)
This mid-sized laptop comes toting an RTX 3050 Ti card, which strikes a very nice balance between price and performance for most players. It can run top-tier games just fine on its 144Hz 1080p screen without making the whole machine so hot it burns through your desk. It’s also powerful enough for creative work if you want to make some stuff in addition to consuming it.
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Pro (upgraded) $1,999 (was $2,499)
If you want the best mix of pure power and price, then this is the MacBook Pro to get. It has a roomy 16-inch screen, which is big enough to comfortably edit photos and videos on. Plus, you get the 16-core GPU and 512GB built-in storage. Apple doesn’t really offer much in the way of first-party discounts, so this is your best bet if you want to save some cash on a high-end machine.
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti – 14″ QHD 165Hz – 16GB DDR5 RAM – 1TB PCIe SSD $1,999 (was $2,599)
Razer’s high-end gaming laptop crams a ton of power into a small package. It comes toting a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, which allows it to play top-tier games without a bulky desktop. Of course, it can also run on lower power and function as an excellent productivity machine for business and creative pros.
Cyber Monday Laptop deals
- ROG Flow X13 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Gaming Laptop, 13.4” 120Hz FHD+ Display, GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, 16GB LPDDR4X, 1TB PCIe SSD $999 (was $1,359)
- ASUS TUF Dash 15 (2022) Gaming Laptop, 15.6″ 144Hz FHD Display, Intel Core i7-12650H, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD $999 (was $1,299)
- MSI Katana GF66 15.6″ 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i7-12650H RTX 3050 Ti 16GB 512GB NVMe SSD $849 (was $1,149)
- Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54-79L1 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i7-11800H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Laptop GPU $949 (was $1,049)
- ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Laptop, 15.6” OLED 4K Touch Display, i7-12700H, 16GB, 1TB, GeForce RTX 3060 $1,849 (was $2,299)
- Dell Inspiron 14 5420 14 inch Student Laptop – 2.2K Display, Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD $831 (was $1,109)
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Laptop – 14 inch, 2.2K 16:10, Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD $974 (was $1,299)
- HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop, Intel Core i7-1260P Processor $879 (was $1,179)
- Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-32DK Slim Laptop – 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display $249 (was $379)
- Acer Aspire 5 A515-45-R74Z Slim Laptop | 15.6″ Full HD IPS | AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa-Core Mobile Processor $389 (was $529)
- Lenovo – 2022 – IdeaPad 3i – Essential Laptop Computer – Intel Core i5 12th Gen – 15.6″ $479 was $649)
- HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD $729 (was $949)
- HP ENVY x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics $629 (was $829)
Cyber Monday monitor deals
- LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor $599 (was $799)
- LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor $299 (was $399)
- LG UltraWide QHD 34-Inch Curved Computer Monitor 34WQ73A-B $339 (was $469)
- SAMSUNG 32″ Odyssey G55A QHD 165Hz 1ms FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor $269 (was $349)
- SAMSUNG 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor $899 (was $1,399)
- ASUS TUF Gaming 27” 1080P Gaming Monitor (VG277Q1A) – Full HD, 165Hz $159 (was $199)
- HP 24mh FHD Monitor – Computer Monitor with 23.8-Inch IPS Display $119 (was $159)
- G QHD 32-Inch Computer Monitor 32QN600-B $199 (was $279)
Cyber Monday desktop computer deals
- ROG Strix G15 Gaming Desktop PC, Intel Core i7-12700F, GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD $1,199 (was $1,429)
- CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC, Intel Core i5-11600KF 3.9GHz, 16GB DDR4, GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, 500GB NVMe SSD, 1TB HDD $1,099 (was $1,199)
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphic, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD $999 (was $1,314)
- HP Pavilion Gaming PC, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD $799 (was $1,239)
- Acer Aspire TC-1760-UA92 Desktop | 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400 6-Core Processor | 12GB 3200MHz DDR4 | 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD $499 (was $619)
- HP All-in-One PC, 23.8″ FHD Micro-Edge Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD $729 (was $899)
- HP All-in-One Bundle PC, 27″ FHD Micro-Edge Display, 12th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor, Intel Iris X Graphics, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD $959 (was $1,332)
- iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop SlateMR 215a (AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 3.9 GHz,AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB, 16GB DDR4, 480 GB SSD $919 (was $1,299)
Apple MacBook Cyber Monday deals
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,149 (was $1,299)
- MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $799 (was $999)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD $2,199 (was $2,699)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,299 (was $1,499)
- MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,599 (was $1,999)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,999 (was $2,499)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,049 (was $1,199)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,149 (was $1,299)
- MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD $2,099 (was $2,499)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Max chip – 32GB Memory – 1TB SSD $3,049 (was $3,499)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD $2,199 ($2,699)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 laptop $1,599 (was $1,999)