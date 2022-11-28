We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cyber Monday is racing by and we’ve already seen some great computer deals come and go. But, there are still plenty of awesome laptops, desktops, and monitors out there for their lowest prices of the year.

These deals and prices will change throughout Cyber Monday, so check back periodically if you don’t see what you want. If you do see something that fits your needs, jump on the deal quickly. Black Friday already blew out lots of stock and these Cyber Monday deals may not last that long.

This mid-sized laptop comes toting an RTX 3050 Ti card, which strikes a very nice balance between price and performance for most players. It can run top-tier games just fine on its 144Hz 1080p screen without making the whole machine so hot it burns through your desk. It’s also powerful enough for creative work if you want to make some stuff in addition to consuming it.

If you want the best mix of pure power and price, then this is the MacBook Pro to get. It has a roomy 16-inch screen, which is big enough to comfortably edit photos and videos on. Plus, you get the 16-core GPU and 512GB built-in storage. Apple doesn’t really offer much in the way of first-party discounts, so this is your best bet if you want to save some cash on a high-end machine.

Razer’s high-end gaming laptop crams a ton of power into a small package. It comes toting a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, which allows it to play top-tier games without a bulky desktop. Of course, it can also run on lower power and function as an excellent productivity machine for business and creative pros.

Cyber Monday Laptop deals

Cyber Monday monitor deals

Cyber Monday desktop computer deals

Apple MacBook Cyber Monday deals