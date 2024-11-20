Roku’s $79 Ultra 4K streaming box is one of the best early Black Friday tech deals

Stream your favorite TV shows and movies at the highest-possible fidelity regardless of who made your television set.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 5 Hours Ago

Roku released its highest-powered media streamer a couple of months ago, and it’s already on sale thanks to an early Black Friday deal. The latest Roku Ultra is a premium, 4K streaming device that supports all the latest audio and video formats to ensure you’re getting the best possible sound and picture when streaming. This 20 percent discount won’t last long, though, so don’t skip out.

Roku Ultra 2024, $79.99 (Was $99.99)

The Roku Ultra is a no-compromise media streamer. It supports Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range), so colors in videos really pop, and Dolby Atmos for the most lifelike surround sound if you have the right speaker setup. You can connect it to your home network over Wi-Fi, but there’s also a built-in Ethernet port, so you can hardwire it for even faster speeds. The bundled remote has a rechargeable battery, backlit buttons, shortcut buttons for popular streaming services, a microphone for voice commands, and a speaker built inside. The remote also has a headphone jack, so audio from whatever you’re watching can be pumped through any standard pair of wired headphones. If you’re dissatisfied with your streaming stick, and want a device that’s a little more powerful, don’t miss this deal.

Brandt Ranj

Brandt Ranj is an experienced writer for PopSci, covering topics such as science, technology, news, and gadget reviews.

