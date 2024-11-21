One of the best 4K projectors we’ve tested is $900 off for Black Friday

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Setting up a home theater system is rewarding, but can get expensive fast. If you’re considering it, do yourself a favor and take advantage of JMGO’s early Black Friday deals. The company is offering an incredibly steep discount on its N1 Ultra 4K Triple Laser Projector. We tested the 4K projector ourselves, and it had our favorite projector design so far. We can recommend it without reservation for any home theater enthusiast looking for an upgrade.

The N1 Ultra is a very bright 4K projector that can be used even in rooms with slight light leakage. It produces a crisp, clear image with accurate color reproduction thanks to HDR (High Dynamic Range) support. The projector’s stereo speakers are also impressive given its small size. The JMGO N1 Ultra’s design, however, takes the cake. The projector is attached to a stand that suspends it in the air. This allows you to move the projector up and down with ease, which comes in handy when positioning it.

The projector also supports instant keystone correction, which means it automatically adjusts the screen it’s casting every time the N1 Ultra is moved. These features ensure you’ll always have a perfectly rectangular image. The N1 Ultra runs Android TV 11, which means you can access many streaming services from the device (Netflix is the only exception). However, JMGO outfitted its projector with a pair of HDMI ports, so you can plug in a media streamer (or game console) to expand its capabilities. If you’re looking to start a home theater on a budget, this is an excellent early Black Friday deal.

Even more great Black Friday JMGO projector deals