Exclusive deal: Turn any wall into a movie theater with this XGIMI projector for $400 off

I haven’t watched “The Last of Us” yet. However, what I can tell from all the promos (no, I don’t game, so no spoilers) is that it’s a show that’s dark both tonally and visually. So when I do get around to watching it—or anything else moody, for that matter—I’m glad I’ve got the XGIMI AURA 2 Dolby Vision/IMAX Enhanced 2300 ISO Lumens UST Laser Projector at home. If you have a blank wall in a room with relatively low light, the AURA 2’s Dual Light 2.0 system (tri-laser + LED) and 2300 ISO Lumens can deliver excellent peak brightness and contrast up to 150 inches of vivid, Dolby Vision/IMAX Enhanced-compatible content, even during the day. (See that YouTube video above? That’s at 2:30 p.m., and my bedroom has a LOT of windows and no blackout shades. In a dark room, it’s so much better.) And if you act this week, it’s even more affordable, as we’re offering an exclusive 15% PopSci discount on Amazon through Friday, April 25. Just Add to Cart and enter the code XGIMIPOPSCI at Checkout to save hundreds.

We’re big fans of the latest generation of XGIMI projectors—and have been particularly impressed by the flagship ultra-short-throw AURA 2. The picture is pretty accurate, with excellent color reproduction and dynamic range even before calibration, and there are many ways to optimize it for your environment. There are ways to adapt to a wall’s color and texture, so a screen isn’t a must … though it’s always preferable. The projector uses pixel-shifting to upscale content to 4K, but it’s still crisp and a noticeable improvement over 1080p. Plentiful inputs allow you to use an Apple TV, Kaleidescape, or whatever type of streamer you prefer (delivering enhanced playback and getting around the Netflix limitations, etc., of Android TV). Accompanying the visuals are equally expressive audio, thanks to a 60W four-speaker Harman Kardon system that creates effective ambience. You won’t even need some of our favorite speakers for projectors (though there’s no shame in wanting the widest soundstage possible to match those cinematic vistas).

If you’ve got a wall, the AURA 2 is a winner that’s even sweeter if you take advantage of this exclusive XGIMIPOPSCI discount code. Take the money you save and buy enough bulk theater-sized movie candy to pay for your dentist’s kid’s college.