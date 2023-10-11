Save 63% on Lenox holiday dinner plates and more festive deals this Amazon Prime Day
Get a jump on your holiday planning with these discounted decorations and toys for Christmas and Hanukkah.
It may not be Halloween, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about the year-end holidays. Get a head start on your planning with big savings during Amazon’s October Big Deal Days. Whether you’re looking for a pretty new set of china or the latest toys for your kids, you can take advantage of the deals and check these items off your list.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Lenox Holiday Dinner Plate Set $112.46 (was $300)
Lenox
Take your holiday table up a notch with this dinner set from Lenox. These plates are made of bone china and have a holly design and 24-karat gold around the perimeter. They’re designed to last and are backed by Lenox’s Lifetime Breakage Replacement Program, should one drop on the way into the kitchen. They’re also dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a cinch. And the deal is as sweet as holiday cookies: this set is 63% off for Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day deals on decorations
- National Tree Company Prelit Holiday Tree $24.94 (was $84.99)
- National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath $39.71 (was $59.99)
- LA JOLIE MUSE Pomegranate Pine Scented Candle $31.19 (was $36.99)
- Okicoler Snow Flocked Artificial Holiday Pencil Christmas Pine Tree $119.99 (was $149.99)
- PEIDUO Christmas Decorations, 2FT Birch Tree with LED Lights $19.98 (was $25.49)
- nambe Tree of Life Menorah $124.99 (was $161.68)
- Godeufe Set of Hanukkah Gnomes $13.51 (was $15.99)
- Christmas Window Decorations Lights $16.14 (was $18.99)
- Dazzle Bright 24.5 FT Christmas C9 String Lights $15.99 (was $19.99)
Prime Day deals on toys
- PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set Magnet Building Tiles $31.99 (was $59.98)
- Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 8″ Plush Mystery Pack $17.49 (was $22.99)
- Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set $99.99 (was $153.96)
- ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Brain Game $23.19 (was $33.99)
- NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Kids Fort Building Kit $82.99 (was $99.99)
- Elmer’s Squishies Kids’ Activity Kit $13.96 (was $34.99)
- YEZI Kids Toy Classical Ukulele Guitar $7.99 (was $16.99)
- Kids Walkie Talkies Toys $13.99 (was $21.99)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Toddler Ride-On $33.99 (was $64.99)
- Jasonwell LCD Drawing Writing Tablet $13.99 (was $29.99)
- FAFUGANIA Remote Control Car $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Bigdream 6 Pack LED Airplane Launcher Toys $23.99 (was $29.99)
- Magnetic Color and Number Maze, Montessori Toys $20.79 (was $25.99)
