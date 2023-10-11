We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It may not be Halloween, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about the year-end holidays. Get a head start on your planning with big savings during Amazon’s October Big Deal Days. Whether you’re looking for a pretty new set of china or the latest toys for your kids, you can take advantage of the deals and check these items off your list.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

Take your holiday table up a notch with this dinner set from Lenox. These plates are made of bone china and have a holly design and 24-karat gold around the perimeter. They’re designed to last and are backed by Lenox’s Lifetime Breakage Replacement Program, should one drop on the way into the kitchen. They’re also dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a cinch. And the deal is as sweet as holiday cookies: this set is 63% off for Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day deals on decorations

Prime Day deals on toys

Accessorizing other activities? Take a look at our ongoing list of Big Deal Days discounts.

Want more deals delivered to your inbox weekly? Sign up for PopSci’s Deals newsletter and save money on stuff you’ll really use.