90+ deals to upgrade your outdoor space: Spas, tools, fire pits, coolers, and more
Save on everything to upgrade your outdoor living experience no matter how big your space is.
As July comes to a close, it’s tempting to start thinking about going back to school (and how to get the best deals on those educational essentials). But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. There’s still plenty of opportunity to chill in your yard (or whatever outdoor space you can access). You might as well make the most of it. Right now, you can get some excellent deals on just about everything built for the backyard. These bargains range from coolers and furniture to pools and hot tubs. Whether you have a massive yard or a tiny plot of communal outdoor space, you’ll find something to improve your warm evening hangs in these entertainment investments, maintenance must-haves, and other accessories for your al fresco oasis.
Pools and pool accessories
- INTEX 26325EH Ultra XTR Deluxe Above Ground Swimming Pool Set: 16ft x 48in $792 (was $1,299)
- INTEX 26355EH Ultra XTR Deluxe Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool Set: 18ft x 9ft x 52in $1,018 (was $1,999)
- Betta SE (2023 Model) – Solar Powered Automatic Robotic Pool Skimmer $375 (was $469)
- EASYTEST 7-Way Pool Test Strips $10 (was $15)
- (2023 Upgrade) AIPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, Pool Vacuum $179 (was $299 with coupon)
- Efurden Handheld Pool Vacuum, Rechargeable $135 (was $169)
- SunHeater Solar Heater, Includes Two 2’ x 20’ Panels (80 sq. ft.) $291 (was $367)
- Robelle 1410M Chlorine Tabs Pool Sanitizer, 10-Pounds $81 (was $95)
- INTEX C1500 Krystal Clear Cartridge Filter Pump for Above Ground Pools $90 (was $149)
- Hydrus Cordless Pool Vacuum, Robotic Pool Cleaner $156 (was $229)
- AIRROBO PC100 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, Wall Climbing Pool Vacuum for Inground Pools $549 (was $699 with coupon)
Lighting
- Govee Outdoor String Lights, 96ft WiFi Alexa String Lights with App Control $40 (was $80)
- Govee Outdoor Lights, Flood Lights Uplight 2 in 1, LED Landscape Lighting $70 (was $100)
- Govee Outdoor String Lights H7015 with 15 Dimmable RGBIC LED Bulbs, 48ft IP65 Waterproof Shatterproof Patio Lights $37 (was $54)
- Govee Outdoor String Lights H7021, 96ft RGBIC Outdoor Lights with 30 Dimmable IP65 Waterproof Warm White LED Bulbs, 2 Ropes of 48ft Smart Outdoor String Lights $89 (was $99)
- GPATIO Outdoor String Lights, 60FT Waterproof Patio Lights with 32 Dimmable Hanging Lights Globe ST38 Bulbs $20 (was $29)
- Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights $29 (was $48)
- Brightech Ambience Pro – Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights – Hanging, Dimmable 2W Vintage Edison Bulbs – 48 Ft $43 (was $48)
Tools and hoses
- EGO Power+ CS1613 16-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Chainsaw with 4.0Ah battery and charger included $209 (was $259)
- Saker Mini Chainsaw, 6 Inch Portable Electric Chainsaw $83 (was $199)
- Greenworks 7 Amp 160 MPH/150 CFM Single Speed Electric Blower $27.30 (was $49)
- Greenworks 4 Amp 22″ Corded Electric Dual-Action Hedge Trimmer $47 (was $56)
- Worx WG170.9 20V Power Share GT Revolution 12″ Cordless String Trimmer $68 (was $79)
- EGO Power+ ME0801 Multi Combo Kit: 8-Inch Edger Attachment & Power Head with 2.5Ah Battery & Charger Included $271 (was $319)
- Greenworks 40V 14 inch String Trimmer, Battery Not Included, Tool Only $120 (was $169)
- Sun Joe 24V-X2-16LM 48-Volt IONMAX Cordless Brushless Lawn Mower Kit, W/ 4.0-Ah Battery + Dual Port Charger & 12-Gallon Collection Bag $254 (was $299)
- Cat DG620 60V 25” Brushless 2-Speed Backpack Hedge Trimmer Cordless $340 (was $399)
- Electric Pressure Washer, SWIPESMITH 3000 Max PSI $135 (was $159)
- SWIPESMITH 13-Inch 12 Amp Electric Dethatcher Scarifier $109 (was $129)
- Electric Pressure Washer, SWIPESMITH 2500 Max PSI 2.4 GPM Power Washer with Telescopic Handle $127 (was $149)
- Heavy Duty Garden Hose 5/8″ Super Flexible Water Hose with 10 Function Sprayer Nozzle 3/4″ $59 (was $89)
- Grace Green Garden Hose,Hybrid 5/8 in.×50FT Water Hose $41 (was $58)
Shade
- LAUSAINT HOME Outdoor Patio Umbrella with Base included, 11 FT Deluxe Curvy Cantilever Umbrella $329 (was $399)
- EAST OAK Patio Umbrella, 9 ft Outdoor Table Umbrella with 8 Ribs and 40 LED Solar Lights $78 (was $99)
- Blissun 9′ Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella with Push Button Tilt and Crank $49.99 (was $69.99)
- BLUU REDWOOD 10 FT 2 Tier Square Patio Umbrella Offset Cantilever Outdoor Rectangular Umbrellas with 360°Rotation $483 (was $569)
- EAST OAK Screen House Tent Pop-Up, Portable Screen Room Canopy Instant Screen Tent 12 x 12 FT $239 (was $299)
- EAST OAK Screen House Tent Pop-Up, Portable Screen Room Canopy Instant Screen Tent $95 (was $119)
Coolers
- East Oak Cooler, 25 Quart Small cooler $89 (was $199)
- East Oak Cooler, 45 Quart High-Capacity Outdoor Hard Beach 44 Cans Cooler $108 (was $149)
- SHAREWIN 80 Qt Patio Cooler with Wheels for Patio Pool Party, Rolling Cooler Cart Ice Chest with Shelf, Bottle Opener $89 (was $179)
- Pearington 80 Quart Rolling Ice Chest, Portable Patio Party Bar Drink Cooler Cart $149 (was $179)
- Lanedo 34-Can Soft-Sided Cooler – Collapsible, Leak-Proof $35 (was $45)
Fire pits
- Solo Stove Yukon with Stand Portable Fire Pit $399 (was $609)
- EAST OAK Fire Pit 29″, Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pits for Outside in black $423 (was $529)
- EAST OAK Fire Pit 21”, Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit $215 (was $269)
- EAST OAK Fire Pit 21”, Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pits for Outside Wood Burning Black $231 (was $289)
- EAST OAK Fire Pit 17”, Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pits for Outside Wood Burning $159 9was $199)
- EAST OAK Fire Pit 17”, Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pits for Outside Wood Burning Portable Small Fire Pit $167 (was $209)
- EAST OAK 52” Propane Fire Pit Table, 60,000 BTU Gas Firepit W/Large Tempered Glass Tabletop $476 (was $599)
- EAST OAK 57″ Gas Fire Pit Table, 60,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit w/All Aluminum Frame & Tempered Glass Desktop $542 (was $639)
- EAST OAK 57″ Gas Fire Pit Table, 60,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit w/Large Tempered Glass Desktop in brown $542 (was $639)
- EAST OAK 44” Propane Fire Pit Table, 60,000 BTU Gas Fire Table w/Aluminum Frame, H Type Burner and Tempered Glass Tabletop in white $503 (was $599)
- Ciays Propane Fire Pits 28 Inch Outdoor Gas Fire Pit, 50,000 BTU Steel Fire Table with Lid and Lava Rock $159 (was $189)
Bug and pest control
- FVOAI Bug Zapper Outdoor $34 (was $55)
- Endbug Bug Zapper Outdoor, Mosquito Zapper Outdoor with LED Light $32 (was $49)
- Fly Traps Outdoor Fly Traps. 4 Natural Pre-Baited Fly Bags Outdoor Disposable $17 (was $25)
- 24 Fly Strips Indoor Sticky Hanging with Pins $8.47 (was $17.97)
- Bug Zapper Outdoor Wireless Mosquito Zapper Indoor Portable Camping Bug Zapper $29 (was $59)
- Solar Bug Zapper for Outdoor Indoor, Cordless & Rechargeable Mosquito Zapper with Reading Lamp $32 (was $40)
- Bug Zapper Outdoor Indoor, Solar Mosquito Zapper with Reading Lamp, Cordless & Rechargeable Electric Insect Fly Zapper $27 (was $39)
Furniture and storage
- ODQPIS Aluminum Patio Sofa Outdoor Sectional Set, 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture with Tea Table $1,099 (was $1,299)
- Delnavik Patio Furniture Set Sofa 6-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa Set, Outdoor Furniture Rattan Patio Conversation Set $519 (was $659)
- HUMMUH Patio Furniture 6 Pieces Outdoor Furniture Set Wicker Outdoor Sectional Sofa with Swivel Rocking Chairs $1,298 (was $1,398)
- Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Furniture Set $249 (was $319)
- EAST OAK 150 Gallon Large Deck Box, Outdoor Storage Box with Padlock for Patio Furniture $279 (was $329)
- Ovios Patio Furniture Set, 12 PCS Big Size Outdoor Furniture Set $1,599 (was $1,799)
- EAST OAK Deck Box, 31 Gallon Indoor and Outdoor Storage Box with Padlock $49 (was $69)
- Zevemomo 6 x 4 ft Outdoor Storage Shed, All Weather Metal Shed with Metal Foundation & Lockable Door $229 (was $249)
Outdoor speakers
- ECOXGEAR EcoTrek GDI-EXTRK210 Rugged Waterproof Floating Portable Bluetooth Wireless 100 Watt Stereo Smart Speaker $169 (was $249)
- Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker $199 (was $269)
Hot tubs and spas
- Intex 28481E Simple Spa 77in x 26in 4-Person Outdoor Portable Inflatable Round Heated Hot Tub Spa $399 (was $459)
- Intex 28451EP PureSpa Plus 6 Person Portable Inflatable Square Hot Tub Spa $829 (was $1,149)
- Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa $410 (was $649)
- INTEX 28433EP PureSpa Bubble Massage Deluxe, Inflatable Spa Set with Energy Efficient Cover $555 (was $640)
- INTEX 28433EP PureSpa Bubble Massage Deluxe $555 (was $640)
- Bestway Miami SaluSpa 2 to 4 Person Inflatable Round Outdoor Hot Tub Spa with 140 Soothing AirJets $385 (was $529)
Saunas and cold plunge tubs
- Ice Bath Tub for Cold Plunge | Portable Bathtub Large Inflatable Tub $94 (was $149)
- Large Ice Bath Tub for Recovery $79 (was $109)
- Ice Bath Tub for Athletes with Lid: Cold Plunge Tub for Recovery $155 (was $189)
- Xumand Ice Bath Tub, Ice Bath Tub for Athletes $89 (was $139)
- SHUIMEIYAN Large Ice Bath Tub Outdoor with Lid $79 (was $99)
- Clim8 Ice Bath Tub for Athletes: 85 Gallons Cold Plunge Tub with Lid $120 (was $135)
- TOREAD Portable Folding Steam Sauna with 1000W&2L steam Generator, Personal Sauna Tent $96 (was $122)
- SereneLife SLISAU35BK Full Size Portable Steam Sauna $208 (was $269)
- Oryxearth Far Infrared Saunas for Home, 1 Person Hemlock Wood Indoor Dry Low EMF Sauna Room $999 was $1,199)
We try to keep prices current, but, like everything on Amazon, they’re subject to change.