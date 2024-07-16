The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader, and it’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's best e-reader, and the best e-reader for most people, is $15 off during Prime Day 2024, but only for a limited time.

By Brandt Ranj

Updated on Jul 16, 2024 11:05 AM EDT

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite on a plain white background.
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

If you’re an avid reader who’s eager to take your ever-expanding library everywhere you go, don’t miss Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 Kindle deals. Amazon has cut the price of multiple models, including the Kindle Paperwhite, which is our personal favorite model.

Kindle Paperwhite $134.99 (Was $149.99)

Kindle Paperwhite on a plain white background.

Amazon

The Paperwhite is Amazon’s mid-tier Kindle, and it’s the perfect choice for most people. It has a high-resolution 6.8-inch display, can last several weeks between charges, and 16GB of storage, which is enough space to hold several hundred books. Its front-lit screen has 17 LEDs, so you can read comfortably in the dark, and there’s a warm light mode to adjust its tone to be easier on your eyes in dim settings. If you’re a beach reader, you’ll appreciate the Kindle Paperwhite’s IPX8 rating, which means it’s waterproof. Whether you’re an existing Kindle reader who wants to upgrade, or someone looking for their first eReader, don’t miss this deal.

