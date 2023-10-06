We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re trying to ramp up your spooky season decorations for Halloween or your room needs a lighting makeover, head over to Amazon to check out these early Prime Day deals on Govee smart lighting. We’re big fans of Govee’s products for both indoor and outdoor situations, and right now, you can save up to $50 on some of the company’s most popular products. So, ditch that clapped-out old floor lamp you’ve had since high school and upgrade your illumination. Note: Just about all these deals require clicking a box on the product page (right below the price) to activate a coupon, so make sure you do that to get the best price.

This is the simplest, cheapest way to give your room an entirely new look. This 32.8-foot string of lights takes commands from an app or a wired remote. The lights can produce up to 16 million colors, sync up with your music, and perform up to 64 pre-programmed routines to make your living space more lively. They’re easy to hang, and you can add more strings if you need to cover more space. It’s a no-brainer at this price, and a great taste of the kind of deals we’ll be bringing to you throughout Oct. 11-12.

More Govee smart lighting deals