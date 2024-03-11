We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It was dark when I woke up this morning. That’s not some metaphor for how crummy Daylight Savings Time makes me feel. It was still night when my alarm went off. Luckily, good lighting can make the transition into daytime a lot more comfortable. Right now, Amazon has GE CYNC lighting for up to half-off. That includes bulbs, strips, and even dimmer switches if you want to upgrade your entire system. We’re big fans of the GE smart light bulbs and smart light switches, so we’re glad to see them on sale.

Some smart lights require an extra hardware hub in order to work at all, but these CYNC bulbs connect directly and take orders from an app or a voice assistant like Alexa. In fact, Amazon can link the bulbs to your Alexa before shipping them so they’ll arrive ready to take your commands. That’s pretty handy. They’re soft white, so they provide a nice glow instead of a blinding glare. This is as cheap as we have seen this year.

More GE CYNC lighting deals