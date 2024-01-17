Save your sanity and some cash with our favorite light therapy lamps that are cheaper than ever
Keeping SADness and bankruptcy at bay with these bright lamps that are cheaper than before at Amazon.
Light therapy lamps—commonly known as SAD lamps or happy lamps—are a great way to beat winter blues and reset your circadian rhythm when the sun sets early in the evening. One of our favorite light therapy lamps are even cheaper than before at Amazon.
Light Therapy Lamp by Erligpowht $20.79 (Was $25.99)
Erligpowht
You can slip this powerful, mini-sized light therapy lamp into a pocket or bag—perfect if you’re a hybrid worker and you need something you can take between home and office. It comes with three brightness levels and four pre-programmed timer settings making it easy to operate. It’s smaller than an iPad Mini (conveniently on sale, too) and weighs as much as a standard bottle of water.
