We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A garage is a perfectly acceptable place for storage, but sometimes your tools just need a little house of their own. If you’ve wanted to incorporate a shed or other form of outdoor storage into your backyard, consider now a great time to do so: Prime Big Deal Days gives you up to 30% of savings on Arrow Select, Handy Home, Keter Factory, and more.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

Harken back to the times of Sears catalog houses with this build-it-yourself shed from Handy Home. It has enough vertical storage for ladders, racks, shovels, and more, and its strong wood withstands wind and snow. Extra-large wide doors on galvanized steel hinges give you easy access, and it comes ready to paint out of the box. It comes with or without a floor for custom foundations, and you can even turn it into your own little office away from the house.

Here are more shed and outdoor storage deals happening this Prime Big Deal Days:

Accessorizing other activities? Take a look at our ongoing list of Big Deal Days discounts.

Want more deals delivered to your inbox weekly? Sign up for PopSci’s Deals newsletter and save money on stuff you’ll really use.