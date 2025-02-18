This $178 Hart 20-volt tool kit includes all the power tools you need to get ready for spring projects

Get a drill, impact driver, saw, and light with two batteries and a charger in one handy package.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 8 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I spend a good chunk of the winter making a list of projects I want to do as soon as the snow melts. There’s nothing quite like digging out the power tools for the first time in a season, especially when they’re brand-new tools. Right now, Walmart has this four-piece 20-volt cordless tool kit—which includes two batteries and a carrying case—for just $178.

HART 20-Volt Cordless 4 Tool Combo Kit $179 (was $249)

Hart tool kit on sale at Walmart on a plain background

Hart

This is the core of a power-tool kit. It includes a 1/2-inch drill driver and an impact for putting in screws. Plus, you get a fairly powerful reciprocating saw and a battery-powered light. The whole kit fits into a handy carrying case. Two included batteries allow you to use two tools at once or keep one on the speed charger so you never run out of juice. This is a fantastic kit for a beginner or even an enthusiast. The batteries are compatible with a ton of other tools, so it’s a great place to start or restart your arsenal.

More tool and home improvement deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.