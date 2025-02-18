This $178 Hart 20-volt tool kit includes all the power tools you need to get ready for spring projects

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I spend a good chunk of the winter making a list of projects I want to do as soon as the snow melts. There’s nothing quite like digging out the power tools for the first time in a season, especially when they’re brand-new tools. Right now, Walmart has this four-piece 20-volt cordless tool kit—which includes two batteries and a carrying case—for just $178.

This is the core of a power-tool kit. It includes a 1/2-inch drill driver and an impact for putting in screws. Plus, you get a fairly powerful reciprocating saw and a battery-powered light. The whole kit fits into a handy carrying case. Two included batteries allow you to use two tools at once or keep one on the speed charger so you never run out of juice. This is a fantastic kit for a beginner or even an enthusiast. The batteries are compatible with a ton of other tools, so it’s a great place to start or restart your arsenal.

