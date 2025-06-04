Stock up on Carhartt Force T-shirts, shorts, pants, and hoodies with sun protection during this rare Amazon sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Last time I posted about a Carhartt T-shirt deal, PopSci readers bought thousands of them. Right now, Amazon has the super-soft Carhartt Force pocket T-shirts even cheaper and in a whole variety of colors. Grab your size and color quickly, as some will likely sell out. Then, use the savings to go pick up an old-school Carhartt work jacket.
Carhartt Men's Force Relaxed Fit Midweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt — $18.74 (was $25)
Typical Carhartt T-shirts are made of 100 percent cotton, but the Force shirts introduce some polyester into the mix to make them softer and much better at wicking sweat away from your body. That makes this an ideal shirt for wearing under a uniform or just when you’re working up a sweat. Ventilated side panels allow for optimal airflow, which makes a surprisingly huge impact on your body’s ability to chill out. I typically wear a Force T-shirt to the gym and a standard Carhartt T-shirt when I’m walking around.
Each shirt has a pocket on the front as well as a sewn-on Carhartt logo. The material provides UPF 25 protection from the sun, so this is a great option for people who spend a lot of time outside. They’re finished with attention to detail, including flatlock seams to make them look and feel better on your body. This is a fantastic T-shirt that doesn’t go on sale very often.
They’re available in both men’s and women’s sizes.
The link above goes to the black shirt, but here are the color options on sale at the time of publishing:
- Black
- Basil Heather (green)
- Carbon Heather (gray)
- Carhartt Brown
- Engineer Blue Heather
- Forestry Green Heather
- Heather Gray
- Light Huron Heather (blue)
- Malt (beige)
- Navy (blue)
- Ray Flower (yellow)
- Rose Tint (pink)
- Saddle Red Heather
- Sage (green)
- Shaded Beach Heather (tan)
Carhartt Men's Force Relaxed Fit Lightweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt — $45 (was $60)
If you’re looking for a sweatshirt to wear all year, the Carhartt Force hoodie is also on sale for 25 percent off. It’s made of 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester with a kangaroo pocket up front and another hidden pocket for an electronic device. It has a basic logo on the front, and it comes in sizes up to 4XL with tall options chucked in there for fit. It’s great for chilly summer nights or days in the office when the AC is blasting.
