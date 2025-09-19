Stop wasting food and money with these discounted Rubbermaid Brilliance containers from Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
When I first moved out on my own and started bringing my lunch to work, I was eating cheap ramen out of plastic baggies at my desk every day. It was a bad look. Eventually, I upgraded to some of Rubbermaid’s Brilliance containers and I haven’t looked back since. These extremely clear and durable containers are on a rare discount right now at Amazon, which makes this a great time to stock up and stop wasting food with uneaten leftovers and bleeding cash on takeout lunches. They’re especially great for packing kids’ lunches.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers, 14 Piece Plastic Containers with Lids, BPA-Free, Leak Proof, Clear $32 (was $40)See It
This set comes with a variety of containers for maximum flexibility. They’re made of plastic, so they’re lighter than glass, but they’re extremely durable and BPA-free. The lids attach securely to create an air-tight seal, which means you won’t end up with a backpack full of soup when you get where you’re going. The set includes two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup containers, plus lids. It’s all you need to bring good food with you wherever you go.=
Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA-Free Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids Set of 20 with Scoops Perfect for Kitchen and Pantry Organization $129 (was $179)See It
If you want to go all in on these great containers, this large kit is a great way to do it. You get large containers for storing kitchen staples as well as smaller containers that you can keep in the fridge or use to lug around your lunch. There’s even a box for spaghetti in case you want to give your pasta the fancy, pest-free life that it deserves.
