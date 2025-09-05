You can still save 20% off Steelcase office chairs and desks during this extended Labor Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If you spend a lot of time in your office chair, it’s worth investing in a good one. Sure, the one you found on the side of the road five years ago was free, but it’s probably doing unfixable harm to your body. Right now, Steelcase is still running its extended Labor Day deal, which offers 20 percent off just about everything. That includes chairs, desks, and even classy lamps. Grab one

This is one of Steelcase’s most iconic chairs. It has a compact form factor, but offers all the features and adjustability you could want. The height-adjustable lumbar support gives it a customizable fit. The uniquely shaped ergonomic seat reduces pressure on your legs. Mesh material on the back allows airflow to keep you cool. It will make your couch jealous.

This versatile desk is adjustable between 28″ – 47.2″. The laminate work surface has rounded corners and a hardened exterior so it’s extremely durable, but it won’t hurt if you bump into it. A simple controller moves the surface up and down while an obstruction detection system prevents it from crushing your legs, dog, or whatever else may get under it.

Home Office Starter Pack (Starting at $1101) Steelcase See It

If you want to upgrade your entire setup at once, you can grab this bundle and save even more cash. It comes with the Steelcase Series 1 chair and Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk. It’s a difference you’ll feel immediately.

Ergonomic Office Chairs

Executive & Conference Chairs

Guest & Side Chairs

Lounge & Soft Seating

Standing & Sit-to-Stand Desks

Traditional Office Desks

Desk Accessories & Parts

Task & Desk Lighting

Storage Solutions

Side & Coffee Tables

Outdoor Tables

Outdoor Seating