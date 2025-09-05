You can still save 20% off Steelcase office chairs and desks during this extended Labor Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you spend a lot of time in your office chair, it’s worth investing in a good one. Sure, the one you found on the side of the road five years ago was free, but it’s probably doing unfixable harm to your body. Right now, Steelcase is still running its extended Labor Day deal, which offers 20 percent off just about everything. That includes chairs, desks, and even classy lamps. Grab one
Steelcase Series 1 (Starting at $449)See It
This is one of Steelcase’s most iconic chairs. It has a compact form factor, but offers all the features and adjustability you could want. The height-adjustable lumbar support gives it a customizable fit. The uniquely shaped ergonomic seat reduces pressure on your legs. Mesh material on the back allows airflow to keep you cool. It will make your couch jealous.
AMQ Sit-to-Stand Desk (Starting at $479)See It
This versatile desk is adjustable between 28″ – 47.2″. The laminate work surface has rounded corners and a hardened exterior so it’s extremely durable, but it won’t hurt if you bump into it. A simple controller moves the surface up and down while an obstruction detection system prevents it from crushing your legs, dog, or whatever else may get under it.
Home Office Starter Pack (Starting at $1101)See It
If you want to upgrade your entire setup at once, you can grab this bundle and save even more cash. It comes with the Steelcase Series 1 chair and Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk. It’s a difference you’ll feel immediately.
