Help Dad save his metrics while you save money during Garmin’s Father’s Day sale

Is there a weekend warrior in your dad? Is he a commuter during the week and doing a century on Saturday? Scaling summits when he’s not climbing the corporate ladder? Training for a marathon in between meetings? If your dad contains multisport multitudes, or just wants to unleash his inner PGA pro, he’ll love the data and insights provided by Garmin devices, and they’re on sale for Father’s Day. From golf to gravel grinding to balance out the daily grind, there’s a device that can help Dad up his game. And it’ll get there by June 15 if you act fast. (While you’re at it, get your mom one, too. Have you even called her recently?)

You don’t have to train for a century to want this cycling computer. But if you train for a century, you need this cycling computer.

We already spotlighted this in our Father’s Day Gift Guide because I’m obsessed. I love testing e-bikes. And while many of them are commuters, I’ve gotten more and more into gravel bikes over the last year. And getting more and more into gravel bikes means getting more and more into metrics. You start thinking about everything from your gear ratio to your heart rate. And even better than thinking about these things is seeing them. That’s where the $699 Garmin Edge 1050 cycling computer and its vivid 1000nit color display make themselves known. Paired via Bluetooth/ANT+ with a bike like the Specialized Turbo Creo 2 (which we’ve been testing and loving), plus compatible sensors like a heart rate monitor, the Edge 1050 mounts everything you could want—cadence to climb, stamina insights to turn-by-turn directions, etc.—conveniently and securely in your sightline. The auto-pause/resume feature is great for an accurate picture of output. And it’s got a speaker/on-device bell that’s deeply satisfying to ping at pedestrians who need to look up from their phones if they’re gonna walk on the trail. If Dad is a cyclist, this is the perfect cockpit upgrade. 

