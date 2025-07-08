Get a Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker right now for just $99 during Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re officially in the dog days of summer, when the sweat starts the second you step outside. To work out in this heatwave, sometimes we need a little extra motivation. For the competitive ones among us, Fitbit’s friend list provides that push by showing exactly how many steps everyone else has taken today, and no one wants to end the day at the bottom. Currently, the Fitbit Charge 6 is available at its lowest price of the year for Amazon Prime Day (which runs from July 8 to 11), making it an easy way to stay active and potentially claim some bragging rights along the way. Remember, if you don’t have an active Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

The Charge 6 is a gym rat’s best friend and one of the best Fitbits you can own. It records all the stats you need with automatic exercise recognition, all-day activity tracking, sleep scores, cardio fitness scores, and other advanced health metrics. Its workout intensity map uses GPS and physical data to highlight when you’re crushing it versus just cruising. Plus, it keeps you mindful between workouts with guided breathing and daily readiness scores.

The Fitbit Charge 6 works best with Android devices, and some of its features—including a workout library and personalized tips for better sleep—require a Fitbit Premium subscription.