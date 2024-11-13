The best smartwatches for seniors in 2024

Share







Studies have shown that wearables are incredibly popular and will be an increasingly common item in the coming years, including for seniors. According to a 2024 report, published by Global Cardiology Science & Practice, “The number of smartwatch and fitness-tracker shipments is expected to increase by 11% between 2021 and 2024. It is expected that 280 million units will be shipped worldwide by 2024.” However, the smartwatch industry has more work to do to make those 65 and older comfortable adopting and using them. With that in mind, we’ve broken down the models into two groups, featuring three models from traditional tech companies for seniors confident in using technology and tech devices (like our best overall, the Apple Watch Ultra 2) and two others from medical alert system companies for seniors who aren’t as comfortable with technology or using smartwatches. Read on for five of the best smartwatches for seniors.

How we chose the best smartwatches for seniors

I’ve been writing about mobile consumer electronics products and IoT devices for consumers for many years and have published my stories in various publications, including PCMag.com, Professional Artist magazine, Consumer Reports, The New York Times, Tom’s Guide, Artnews, and Popular Science, of course.

During that time, I heard countless complaints from seniors concerned that it often seemed most manufacturers were only interested in designing and producing products targeted at teens and young adults. So, for this story, I kept this group in mind by suggesting smartwatches that would meet the needs of those 65 and older. Also, I looked at critical reviews and user recommendations and did a lot of research to narrow down our list. Additionally, I carefully considered several factors to find the best smartwatches, including ease of use, battery life, feature sets (particularly health and fitness-related features), and versatility.

The best smartwatches for seniors: Reviews & Recommendations

In the 2024 Global Cardiology Science & Practice report it states, “One concern in the use of wearable technology for monitoring health data is user ability and the adoption of the technology. In a survey of 600 senior citizens who were aware of wearable technology devices, 75% self-reported they had ‘low experience’ using items such as a smartwatch.”

The report continues, “In a focus group study of 19 senior citizens interested in the features and benefits of a smartwatch, concerns were raised regarding usability, including accessibility (larger icons), notification customization, and intuitive interface design (unambiguous icons and assessment scales)” One conclusion in the report also notes, “while smartwatches have the potential to be close assistants to the elderly, this cannot be achieved without dedicating significant effort to designing appropriate user interfaces and dedicated hardware to respond to the constraints associated with potential physical and cognitive impairments.”

When finding a well-designed watch for a senior, consider the following factors: larger, easy-to-press buttons, a larger display, clear icons, a straightforward menu structure, a dedicated emergency button, fall detection, and a comfortable, easy-to-adjust wristband. These ain’t no ‘Fitbits’; these are our choices for the best smartwatches for seniors.

Best overall: Apple Watch Ultra 2

Why it made the cut: Although it’s packed with top-notch advanced health and fitness features, this smartwatch is also very easy to use.

Specs

Type: Conventional smartwatch

Conventional smartwatch Display size: 1.9-inch display

1.9-inch display Battery Life (according to brand): Up to 36 hours (and 72 hours in low-power mode)

Up to 36 hours (and 72 hours in low-power mode) Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Yes Fall detection: Yes

Yes GPS: Yes

Yes Swim-Proof: Yes

Yes Compatibility: iOS

iOS Weight: 2.2 ounces

Pros

Offers seniors lots of versatile health and fitness tracking features

Easy to use and set up

Display is larger than most

Rugged and waterproof

Built-in GPS provides better tracking accuracy

Includes a loud siren for emergencies

Cons

Works with only Apple devices (on Apple’s iOS platform)

Battery life could be better

Pricey

One of the things that makes the Apple Watch Ultra 2 the overall best smartwatch for seniors is that it’s not just packed with many software features, but it’s also rugged and water resistant. It also has Apple’s well-designed, easy-to-use interface, which most consumers value. It also has a large 1.9-inch display that’s easier to read and interact with than many models.

For very active seniors, this Apple watch is ideal: It has lots of health-tracking features, including a sleep-apnea detection app (for detecting breathing disturbances and notifies you of possible sleep apnea); a heart-rate monitoring app (to track high and low heart rates, as well as possible irregular rhythms); a cycle tracking app (which uses wrist temperature data to estimate when you likely ovulated); and a vitals app (which provides a typical range for your overnight health metrics, including heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, and sleep duration). It has a multisport tracking feature that automatically transitions between different sports, like swimming, cycling, and running, and records metrics for each. It also allows you to create personalized workouts with timed intervals and specific exercise types. Plus, it has an advanced swim tracking app to detect stroke type, calculates automatic sets with distance and pace, and provides water temperature data.

Another big upside for this smartwatch is that you get several important safety features, including advanced fall detection. When the sensors identify a sudden, significant impact, it alerts the user and can even automatically contact emergency services (if you or the user don’t respond). It also comes with crash detection for car crashes.

It’s not flawless, though. For instance, it might be too expensive for some senior’s budgets. And for such a pricey watch, it’s somewhat surprising that it doesn’t have better battery life, just 36 hours with normal use. Although, like most Apple products, it fits well into the Apple ecosystem, which is an easy-to-use platform, some seniors might not like being tied down to using Apple’s iOS platform. Additionally, there will most likely be a bit of a learning curve when using this smartwatch (although that will probably be the case with all smartwatches). Nevertheless, most seniors who enjoy using easy-to-use tech devices will be happy with the quality, versatility, and ease of use of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Note: If you’re a senior easily flustered or confused by most technology (or the senior you want to buy a smartwatch for is this way), consider purchasing one of the two medical alert system watches—the Medical Guardian MGMove or the Kanega Watch—we recommend in this story since they’re more basic and easier to use.

Best with caregiver monitoring features: Medical Guardian MGMove

Why it made the cut: An excellent model for seniors who are worried about or prone to falling and want a simple watch that has an excellent call center and response

Specs

Type: Medical alert system smartwatch

Medical alert system smartwatch Display size: 1.3-inch display

1.3-inch display Battery Life (according to brand): 24 hours

24 hours Heart Rate Monitor: No

No Fall detection: Yes

Yes GPS: Yes

Yes Swim-Proof: Yes

Yes Compatibility: Compatible with both iOS and Android devices

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices Weight: 2 ounces

Pros

Easy to use

SOS button connects user to 24/7 monitoring

Has weather app and track steps

Geofencing alerts caregivers

Offers fall detection (but only for $10 a month)

Cons

Relatively pricey for watch and subscription

Need to pay extra for basic apps

Lacks health and fitness apps found on mainstream smartwatches

The Medical Guardian MGMove is a medical alert system-style smartwatch with a simple interface and design, which is very easy to navigate. Like the Kanega Watch below, you can set up geofencing on the MGMove, which lets you send alerts to caregivers if the senior wearing the watch leaves the safe zone. But most of all, it does an excellent job at providing emergency services for seniors—you just press a physical button on the side of the watch and hold it to contact emergency services. You can also touch an emergency button on the watch’s display to do the same thing. Unlike conventional smartwatches, the MGMove offers fewer features, like the fitness or health apps. Still, this smartwatch does offer a few basic features, like the ability to track your steps and a weather app.

Additionally, the sticker price isn’t excessive (around $200), just about what you’d pay for an inexpensive smartwatch. However, you need to sign up for a $39.95 monthly fee, which makes the MGMove a much pricier smartwatch, although not as expensive as our next pick. But there are some additional downsides. For instance, if you want fall detection, which will contact emergency services if it senses that you’ve fallen, you’ll need to pay an additional $10 a month. And if you want to use the two-way communication system via the My Guardian portal, you have to pay an extra $5 a month for this feature.

Best for call support and customer service: Kanega Watch

Why it made the cut: A stylish but pricey smartwatch designed by a medical alert system company that’s easy to use and lets you call for help quickly.

Specs

Type: Medical alert system smartwatch

Medical alert system smartwatch Display size: 1.3-inch display

1.3-inch display Battery Life (according to brand): 32 hours

32 hours Heart Rate Monitor: No

No Fall detection: Yes

Yes GPS: Yes

Yes Swim-Proof: No, although it is splash- and dust-proof

No, although it is splash- and dust-proof Compatibility: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Weight: 1.7 ounces

Pros

Easy to use

Offers three fall-detection notifications: button, voice, and fall detection

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices

Includes reminders

Geofencing alerts caregivers—can set up safe zones

Cons

Very pricey for watch and subscription

Display doesn’t have touchscreen capabilities

Lacks health and fitness apps found on mainstream smartwatches

Lacks the ability to send text from watch

Along with the Medical Guardian MGMove watch above, the Kanega Watch is our other recommended medical alert system-style watch, which is quite simple to use compared to conventional smartwatches. That’s partly because it doesn’t offer the usual fitness or health apps found on other conventional smartwatches. It also lacks basic features, like sending a direct message from your watch.

However, like the MGMove, it does an excellent job keeping a senior safe. Here’s why: It offers users three ways to get help if they’ve fallen. First, you can press an emergency button on the smartwatch. Second, you can use a voice command to send for help via your smartwatch. Third, you can use the watch’s automatic fall detection technology, which will contact emergency services if it senses that you’ve fallen. Like the MGMove, the Kanega Watch also offers the ability to set up geofencing, which lets you send alerts to caregivers if the senior wearing the watch leaves the safe zone. Although it’s not as integrated into an iOS or Android ecosystem, the way the Apple or Google smartwatches are, it is a very easy-to-use smartwatch.

However, although the sticker price isn’t excessive (around $350), it can be very pricey when you factor in monthly fees (which is $79.95, though you can save a little money buying an annual subscription instead of paying monthly). But since you can’t put a real price on peace of mind, this might be the best value of them all. One last note: Although the Kanega Watch is dust and splash-proof (conforming to the IP67 standard), the company doesn’t recommend immersing it in water or swimming with it.

Best for Android: Google Pixel Watch 3

Why it made the cut: This smartwatch is ideal for very active seniors who want a full-featured, easy-to-use Android model.

Specs

Type: Conventional smartwatch

Conventional smartwatch Display size: 1.2-inch display

1.2-inch display Battery Life (according to brand): 24 hours

24 hours Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Yes Fall detection: Yes

Yes GPS: Yes

Yes Swim-Proof: Yes

Yes Compatibility: Android

Android Weight: 1.3 ounces

Pros

Very easy to use and set up

Offers seniors lots of versatile health and fitness tracking features

Rugged and waterproof

Built-in GPS provides better tracking accuracy

In addition to fall detection, it includes an SOS feature

Cons

A bit pricey

Battery life is only 24 hours

Display smaller than most

If you’re a senior who likes to use Android devices, there’s a lot to like about the Google Pixel Watch 3. For instance, the screen is easy to read, with larger font sizes for better visibility. It also has simple navigation and controls for easy operation. It comes with fall detection, an SOS emergency notification feature, stress-level monitoring, and the ability to measure blood oxygen levels. Plus, it even comes with an ECG monitoring app to track heart rhythm for potential arrhythmia detection, plus a loss-of-pulse detection feature, which can detect a sudden drop in heart rate and automatically call for emergency assistance. You also get an activity monitor (to track steps, distance, and calories burned) as well as sleep tracking (for insights into sleep quality). It’s also rugged and water-resistant.

Although well-designed and has great technology, it might not be right for all seniors. For starters, it’s pricier than most smartwatches. Also, the display is 1.2 inches, smaller than many smartwatches, and has just 24 hours of battery life, which means you’ll most likely need to charge the watch daily. Still, if you’re an active senior who really likes a well-designed Android device, this Google watch might fit the bill.

Best budget: Amazfit GTR 4 Smart Watch

Why it made the cut: This smartwatch was not just easy to use and well-designed, but it’s less expensive than most.

Specs

Type: Conventional smartwatch

Conventional smartwatch Display size: 1.4-inch display

1.4-inch display Battery Life (according to brand): Up to 14 days

Up to 14 days Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Yes Fall detection: No

No GPS: Yes

Yes Swim-Proof: Yes

Yes Compatibility: Both Android and iOS (via Zepp app)

Both Android and iOS (via Zepp app) Weight: 1.2 ounces

Pros

Offers seniors many versatile health and fitness tracking features

Relatively inexpensive

Excellent battery life

Relatively easy to use

Compatible with both Android and iOS platforms

Integrates with Amazon Alexa

Cons

The iOS version lacks some features available on Android

Lacks fall detection or an SOS feature for emergency notifications

Needs a proprietary charger

If you’re on a budget or looking to buy an inexpensive smartwatch for a senior, the Amazfit GTR is an excellent choice. For starters, it has many health tracking features: It comes with more than 150 sports modes and supports smart recognition for eight sports, including swimming. It also can track heart rate and offer hydration reminders. It also comes with health apps that track your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, breathing rate, and stress levels. What’s also nice is that it has exceptional battery life. According to the company, the battery on the watch will last up to 14 days, which can be very convenient.

However, it may not be the right smartwatch for all seniors. First, although it works with both iOS and Android platforms, the iOS version lacks some features that are available on Android. It also lacks the advanced fall-detection features or an SOS feature for emergency notifications, like those found on Apple watches and some Android models. Additionally, you are required to use a proprietary charger. So, if you lose it, you can’t just use another cable, like a USB-C cord, to charge the watch. Still, if you’re looking for a low-priced smartwatch that is robust and comes with lots of features, the Amazfit GTR 4 is a great choice.

What to consider when shopping for the best smartwatch for seniors

After a budget to spend on a smartwatch is established, there are several important factors that you (or the senior you know who would like one) will want to consider when buying a smartwatch.

The first is deciding which type of watch to get: either a conventional smartwatch made by a technology company (like Apple, Google, Amazfit, and many others) or a smartwatch made by a medical alert system company (Medical Guardian and Kanega), which are often part of an alert system and primarily focuses on emergency response. Smartwatches made by tech companies often include emergency response features. Still, their focus is much broader, which might confuse consumers and seniors since they offer lots of options, features, and apps. Medical alert system watches, on the other hand, are simpler and focus on safety and ease of use via clear, simple, user-friendly product design.

Once you decide on the type, you’ll also want to consider what health and safety alerts are included, its ease of use, device and OS compatibility, and what health monitoring, fitness tracking, and other features are available. The following list, which might be useful for those of any age, has been designed to help those 65 and older find the right model for their lifestyle and needs:

Extra fees

Before you buy a particular smartwatch, consider if there are any extra fees. For example, if you add your smartphone’s data to your smartwatch, you can use all the features on most smartwatches. However, if you plan to buy a medical alert system smartwatch, you’ll generally need to pay an additional monthly fee, plus extra fees for select services.

Health and safety alerts

Consider what type of health and safety alerts are available on your smartwatch. For example, does it offer fall detection, an SOS emergency feature, or other ways of contacting emergency services or caregivers?

Design and ease of use

If you’re looking to buy a conventional smartwatch for yourself or someone else, you must find it easy to use and not confusing when navigating the various displays. Also, check to see if you can customize the interface in a way that’s appealing to you.

Compatibility

Another consideration is whether it’s compatible with iOS, Android, or both.

Health monitoring, fitness tracking, and other features

You’ll also want to study your smartwatch carefully—whether it’s a conventional smartwatch or a medical alert system smartwatch—and see if it offers the health monitoring and fitness tracking apps that you want to use. If you’re very active, enjoy engaging with tech devices, and are looking for a smartwatch that offers many full-featured apps, you may want to opt for an Apple or Android smartwatch. On the other hand, if you find technology confusing, you might want to opt for a medical alert system smartwatch.

FAQs

Q: How can a smartwatch keep a senior healthy? Smartwatches can help seniors stay healthy in a number of ways. For starters, smartwatches, like those made by Apple, Google, Samsung, and many other brands, include a wide array of fitness tracking apps, which inspire seniors to stay active by offering data, such as tracking their steps every day. They also include health monitoring apps, like heart-rate monitors, sleep tracking, and more. In addition, smartwatches can help seniors keep track of their medications, use the watch to set reminders, and help them keep scheduled appointments. Q: Do doctors recommend seniors use smartwatches? Some doctors recommend smartwatches for seniors for several reasons, including the ability to monitor a patient’s health (via heart-rate tracking and blood pressure tracking), medication reminders, and even detecting a fall. However, at this time, the medical community is still skeptical about how effective smartwatches are, which is why they’re not yet “widely implemented as diagnostic tools,” according to one report.



Additionally, although smartwatches help inspire seniors to keep active and exercise, they still face challenges in becoming a trusted and accurate medical instrument used by doctors in diagnosing specific diseases and illnesses. The takeaway: Be sure to research the features and capabilities of specific smartwatches. Additionally, you should speak with your doctors about how accurate they think a specific smartwatch is at monitoring your health. Q: Why are some advanced smartwatches not the right choice for seniors? Not every smartwatch will suit every senior. Since smartwatches are designed to be worn on your wrist, you might come across models with a screen size that’s too small. Also, you might find models that have an overly complex interface. These two factors alone might make the smartwatch difficult to see and navigate for seniors, particularly those with declining eyesight. Additional factors to consider include a smartwatch with an overly precise touchscreen, a difficult learning curve, or a short battery life. So, study a specific smartwatch’s technical specifications and key features.

Final thoughts when buying the best smartwatch for seniors

Although it appears there is solid evidence that conventional smartwatches can inspire seniors to be more active, it’s important to remember that not everyone positively responds to such real-time data. For example, it might not be ideal for seniors who exercise compulsively. A recent CNN article noted that if data tracking “adds to pressure and stress, it’s worth leaving the smartwatch at home a few times to see if it makes the activity more enjoyable.” For someone with the right lifestyle and mentality, however, this guide can help pinpoint the best model for their needs—whether it’s a full-featured conventional smartwatch or a Medical alert system smartwatch.