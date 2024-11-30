Every Garmin fitness watch is currently discounted up to 40% off for Cyber Monday

Share







It’s not secret that we’re big fans of Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers. Right now, Amazon’s early Cyber Monday deal cuts prices on the most popular models (as well as some more specific watches) down by up to 40 percent. The company’s most popular smart watch, the Instinct 2, is a full $100 off of its typical $299 price. This deal is happening now and will likely sell out quickly once Cyber Monday actually arrives, so don’t wait if you want the watch you prefer in the color you desire.

This is Garmin’s most popular smart watch and for good reason. This full-fledged adventure watch has built-in GPS (obviously) and a super-rugged case. It’s waterproof down to 100 feet and can resist extreme temperatures, dust, and even impacts. It comes in a wide variety of colors and two sizes. This is everything you need in a fitness tracker, even if you plan to take it out on serious adventures. it’s also great if you have a little kid who loves to destroy your stuff (RIP my original Apple Watch).

If you don’t need the super-ruggedized design that many other Garmin fitness trackers employ, this is a great smart watch-style option. It does everything you’d expect a high-end fitness tracker to do, including tracking your workout stats, keeping track of your recovery levels, and analyzing your sleep. Plus, the battery gets up to 11 days (not hours, days) on a single charge. That’s great news for forgetful people like me who end up wearing a dead brick on their wrist for half a day because they forgot to charge their smart watch.

