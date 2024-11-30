🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

Every Garmin fitness watch is currently discounted up to 40% off for Cyber Monday

Whether you want a basic fitness tracker or a serious adventure watch, all of Garmin's models are seriously on sale during these early Cyber Monday deals.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 4 Hours Ago

Garmin smart watches in a pattern
Garmin

It’s not secret that we’re big fans of Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers. Right now, Amazon’s early Cyber Monday deal cuts prices on the most popular models (as well as some more specific watches) down by up to 40 percent. The company’s most popular smart watch, the Instinct 2, is a full $100 off of its typical $299 price. This deal is happening now and will likely sell out quickly once Cyber Monday actually arrives, so don’t wait if you want the watch you prefer in the color you desire.

Garmin Instinct 2S $199 (was $299)

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar on a wrist

This is Garmin’s most popular smart watch and for good reason. This full-fledged adventure watch has built-in GPS (obviously) and a super-rugged case. It’s waterproof down to 100 feet and can resist extreme temperatures, dust, and even impacts. It comes in a wide variety of colors and two sizes. This is everything you need in a fitness tracker, even if you plan to take it out on serious adventures. it’s also great if you have a little kid who loves to destroy your stuff (RIP my original Apple Watch).

Garmin vívoactive 5 $189 (was $299)

If you don’t need the super-ruggedized design that many other Garmin fitness trackers employ, this is a great smart watch-style option. It does everything you’d expect a high-end fitness tracker to do, including tracking your workout stats, keeping track of your recovery levels, and analyzing your sleep. Plus, the battery gets up to 11 days (not hours, days) on a single charge. That’s great news for forgetful people like me who end up wearing a dead brick on their wrist for half a day because they forgot to charge their smart watch.

More Garmin fitness watch Cyber Monday deals

 
Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.