These 148 Amazon Cyber Monday deals are live right now: Laptops, kitchen gadgets, smart home devices and more for clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Sunday scaries don’t exist on the day before Cyber Monday. In fact, the only fear you should have right now is that you’ll miss out on the best deals on the biggest online shopping day of the year. Luckily, you don’t have to worry about that. We’ve spent the entire weekend digging up the best deals across just about every category from electronics to home goods. We’ll be updating this list constantly until the last deal is done so keep coming back and bring money.



Editor’s Picks

Samsung’s S90F is the kind of TV that makes you suddenly care about picture quality. The OLED panel serves up inky blacks and punchy highlights, while the 4K AI upscaling and high refresh rate keep movies and games looking sharp and smooth. It’s packed with gaming-friendly features, but it’s just as good for binging shows with the lights off and a pile of leftovers on the coffee table.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $599 (was $799) Apple See It

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is overkill in the best way. It’s built for long runs, cold hikes, and saltwater swims, but the giant screen, loud siren, and extra-long battery life also make it a great everyday watch if you just want something tough that won’t die halfway through the day. If you’ve been eyeing one but couldn’t get past the price, a solid Cyber Monday discount makes this feel more like an investment than a splurge.

text

This is the kind of laptop upgrade that can carry you for years. The 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M4 chip is built for the new wave of on-device AI features while still giving you the usual Air perks: a bright Liquid Retina display, long battery life, and a chassis that’s light enough to toss in a backpack all day. If you’ve been limping along on an older Intel MacBook or a creaky Windows ultrabook, this Cyber Monday deal is the excuse to finally move on.

Featured deals under $100

If you still have an older TV kicking around, a cheap streaming stick will do more for it than almost any other upgrade. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Select plugs straight into an HDMI port and gives you fast 4K streaming, the same Fire TV interface you’ll find built into newer sets, and full Alexa voice control from the remote. It’s an easy under-$100 gift that immediately makes a bedroom or guest-room TV feel new again.

The JBL Tune 520BTs are the definition of “good enough” in the best way. They’re light, fold flat into a backpack, and pump out punchy Bluetooth audio with battery life measured in days instead of hours. They don’t have fancy features like active noise canceling, but that’s kind of the point—you’re getting basic wireless headphones that can survive a commute, a gym session, or a kid’s tablet binge without you stressing if they take a beating.

Holiday cooking is a lot less stressful when you’re not guessing whether the turkey is actually done. The MEATER Plus is a completely wireless probe that sits in your meat and sends temperature readings to an app, so you can track internal temp and rest time without opening the oven or smoker every five minutes. It’s one of those gadgets that quietly becomes a staple for anyone who grills, smokes, air-fries, or just wants fewer overcooked roasts.

The perfect gift

Owala’s FreeSip bottles are all over social feeds for a reason. The lid lets you either sip through a built-in straw or tilt the bottle back and chug, and the insulated stainless steel body actually keeps drinks cold instead of just sweating all over your bag. It’s a simple, nice-feeling upgrade over the beat-up bottle most people are carrying around, and it’s an easy, under-$100 gift that doesn’t require you to know someone’s clothing size or gadget ecosystem.

Amazon device and smart home Cyber Monday deals

TV and monitor Cyber Monday deals

Laptop, tablet, and storage Cyber Monday deals

Gaming and VR Cyber Monday deals

Headphones, earbuds, and speaker Cyber Monday deals

Best fitness, wearables, and home gym Cyber Monday deals

Home, kitchen, and comfort Cyber Monday deals

Beauty, grooming, and self-care Cyber Monday deals

Toys, games, and kid-friendly Cyber Monday deals

Travel, luggage, and everyday carry Cyber Monday deals

Cameras, printers, and creator gear Cyber Monday deals

Portable power, automotive, and tool Cyber Monday deals