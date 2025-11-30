These 148 Amazon Cyber Monday deals are live right now: Laptops, kitchen gadgets, smart home devices and more for clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Sunday scaries don’t exist on the day before Cyber Monday. In fact, the only fear you should have right now is that you’ll miss out on the best deals on the biggest online shopping day of the year. Luckily, you don’t have to worry about that. We’ve spent the entire weekend digging up the best deals across just about every category from electronics to home goods. We’ll be updating this list constantly until the last deal is done so keep coming back and bring money.
Editor’s Picks
Samsung 65-inch S90F OLED 4K TV $1,248 (was $1,999)See It
Samsung’s S90F is the kind of TV that makes you suddenly care about picture quality. The OLED panel serves up inky blacks and punchy highlights, while the 4K AI upscaling and high refresh rate keep movies and games looking sharp and smooth. It’s packed with gaming-friendly features, but it’s just as good for binging shows with the lights off and a pile of leftovers on the coffee table.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 $599 (was $799)See It
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is overkill in the best way. It’s built for long runs, cold hikes, and saltwater swims, but the giant screen, loud siren, and extra-long battery life also make it a great everyday watch if you just want something tough that won’t die halfway through the day. If you’ve been eyeing one but couldn’t get past the price, a solid Cyber Monday discount makes this feel more like an investment than a splurge.
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) $749 (was $999)See It
This is the kind of laptop upgrade that can carry you for years. The 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M4 chip is built for the new wave of on-device AI features while still giving you the usual Air perks: a bright Liquid Retina display, long battery life, and a chassis that’s light enough to toss in a backpack all day. If you’ve been limping along on an older Intel MacBook or a creaky Windows ultrabook, this Cyber Monday deal is the excuse to finally move on.
Featured deals under $100
Fire TV Stick 4K Select $20 (was $40)See It
If you still have an older TV kicking around, a cheap streaming stick will do more for it than almost any other upgrade. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Select plugs straight into an HDMI port and gives you fast 4K streaming, the same Fire TV interface you’ll find built into newer sets, and full Alexa voice control from the remote. It’s an easy under-$100 gift that immediately makes a bedroom or guest-room TV feel new again.
JBL Tune 520BT $30 (was $60)See It
The JBL Tune 520BTs are the definition of “good enough” in the best way. They’re light, fold flat into a backpack, and pump out punchy Bluetooth audio with battery life measured in days instead of hours. They don’t have fancy features like active noise canceling, but that’s kind of the point—you’re getting basic wireless headphones that can survive a commute, a gym session, or a kid’s tablet binge without you stressing if they take a beating.
MEATER Plus $70 (was $100)See It
Holiday cooking is a lot less stressful when you’re not guessing whether the turkey is actually done. The MEATER Plus is a completely wireless probe that sits in your meat and sends temperature readings to an app, so you can track internal temp and rest time without opening the oven or smoker every five minutes. It’s one of those gadgets that quietly becomes a staple for anyone who grills, smokes, air-fries, or just wants fewer overcooked roasts.
The perfect gift
Owala FreeSip 24 oz $24 (was $30)See It
Owala’s FreeSip bottles are all over social feeds for a reason. The lid lets you either sip through a built-in straw or tilt the bottle back and chug, and the insulated stainless steel body actually keeps drinks cold instead of just sweating all over your bag. It’s a simple, nice-feeling upgrade over the beat-up bottle most people are carrying around, and it’s an easy, under-$100 gift that doesn’t require you to know someone’s clothing size or gadget ecosystem.
Amazon device and smart home Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release) $50
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (newest model) $55
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, Charcoal) $32
- Fire TV Stick 4K Select streaming device $20
- Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB $124
- New Kindle Colorsoft $170
- New Kindle Scribe (10.2-inch) $280
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet $105
- Blink Outdoor 4 – 2 camera system $52
- Ring Battery Doorbell $49
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $25
- eufy Security SoloCam E30 4-Cam Pack Kit $299
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 (100 ft) $199
- Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp Basic $55
- Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Smart Spotlight Base Kit (3-pack) $209
- Skylight Calendar 15-inch Wall Planner $249
TV and monitor Cyber Monday deals
- Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED S90F 4K Smart TV (2025 Model) $1,247
- Samsung 55-Inch Class The Frame LS03F 4K QLED Smart TV (2025 Model) $797
- Samsung 40-Inch Class Full HD F6000 Smart TV (2025 Model) $148
- Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K TV $329
- INSIGNIA 50-Inch Class F50 Series 4K UHD Fire TV $170
- Philips 221V8LB 22-inch Full HD Monitor (100Hz) $59
- ASUS ROG Swift 32-inch 4K OLED Gaming Monitor (PG32UCDM) $900
- ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440P OLED Gaming Monitor (XG27AQDMG) $549
Laptop, tablet, and storage Cyber Monday deals
- Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip $749
- Dell 15 Touchscreen Business Laptop (2025) $900
- MSI Katana 15 HX 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD+ Gaming Laptop $1,369
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB WiFi Android Tablet $324
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet $105
- Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 2TB PCIe 5.0 M.2 $189
- Samsung T9 Portable SSD 1TB $95
- Samsung P9 Express microSDXC Card 512GB $75
- Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive (USB 3.0) $65
- TurboTax Desktop Deluxe 2025 (PC/Mac Download) $46
Gaming and VR Cyber Monday deals
- PlayStation 5 Pro Console $648
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle $299
- PlayStation Portal Remote Player $179
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller – Volcanic Red $60
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller – Chroma Teal $60
- Madden NFL 26 – Nintendo Switch 2 $29
Headphones, earbuds, and speaker Cyber Monday deals
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Gen, Driftwood Sand) $399
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds – True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $129
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Sand Gray) $149
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Workout Earbuds $199
- JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds $40
- JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones $30
- JLab JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones $40
- Raycon Fitness Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds $84
- SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Headphones $90
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen) $119
Best fitness, wearables, and home gym Cyber Monday deals
- Oura Ring 4 – Silver $249
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] $600
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, LTE) $349
- Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Multisport GPS Smartwatch $439
- Garmin vívoactive 5 Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch $184
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker $70
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (2025) 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch $249
- WHOOP Peak – 12-Month Membership + Wearable $199
- Peloton Exercise Cross Training Bike+ $1,995
- PLKOW Dumbbell Weight Rack and Home Gym Storage $80
- Callaway Golf Men’s Strata Complete 12 Piece Package Set $399
- AG1 Athletic Greens Travel Packs (15 Count) $52
Home, kitchen, and comfort Cyber Monday deals
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum (NV360) $119
- eufy C10 Robot Vacuum Self Emptying $198
- dreame L40 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $399
- Shark NeverChange Compact Pro Air Purifier (HP071BRN) $119
- Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Heater and Fan $299
- De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine $1,199
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $349
- Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker $60
- MEATER Plus Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer $70
- Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set $21
- Casper Sleep Element King Mattress $589
- YETI Hopper M30 Portable Soft Cooler $280
- Amazon Basics Portable Propane Fire Pit (19-inch) $101
- DedCool Room + Linen Spray (01 Taunt) $32
- AstroAI 27-inch Snow Brush and Ice Scraper $13
- Skylight Frame – 10-inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame $109
- Aura Digital Picture Frame – 10.1-inch HD Mat Display $139
- REACHER Wood Grain Sunrise Alarm Clock and Sound Machine $33
Beauty, grooming, and self-care Cyber Monday deals
- Touchland Glow Mist Revitalizing Hand Sanitizer Spray (Rosewater) $11
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 $98
- ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads $47
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm $50
- Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer $25
- Torriden DIVE IN Hyaluronic Acid Facial Mask (10 sheets) $20
- Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream $20
- Living proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo (9.9 oz) $32
- TYMO ROVY Beach Waves Curling Wand $40
- TYMO Flat Iron Hair Straightener and Curler 2-in-1 $38
- Shark FlexFusion Hair Straightener & Dryer with Fusion Hair Brush $299
- Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Kit – Setting Spray, Powder, and Lip Duo $87
- r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande Wicked: For Good Glinda Makeup Set $45
Toys, games, and kid-friendly Cyber Monday deals
- LEGO Botanicals Mini Bonsai Trees Building Set (10373) $45
- LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Wild Animals: Majestic Rhino (31171) $42
- LEGO Harry Potter Thestral Family Building Toy (76458) $49
- MAGNA-TILES Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set $84
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Noodle Party Playset $14
- Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set with Playtime Puppy $60
- Monster Jam Mini Holiday Advent Calendar $50
- Bentgo Kids Bento-Style 5-Compartment Lunch Box $19
- I should have known that! – Trivia Game $14
Travel, luggage, and everyday carry Cyber Monday deals
- Away Large Checked Luggage, 29-inch Hardside Suitcase $281
- Amazon Basics 30-inch Hardside Large Checked Luggage $71
- Amazon Essentials 4-Piece Packing Cubes Travel Accessories Set $12
- Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle (24 oz, Candy Store) $24
- Owala FreeSip Twist Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle (24 oz, Scream Green) $20
- Owala SmoothSip Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler (20 oz) $18
- Coach Signature Canvas Slim Wrap iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45
- PopSockets Phone Grip for MagSafe with Kickstand (Alum Radial Olive) $25
- OCTOBUDDY Classic MAX Silicone Suction Phone Case Mount $14
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Mid Calf Heeled Chelsea Boot $18
- The Original Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (Men’s) $78
- Nike Men’s Air Max Excee Shoes $76
- Nike Men’s Revolution 8 Road Running Shoes $42
- New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer $61
Cameras, printers, and creator gear Cyber Monday deals
- DJI Osmo 360 Camera Standard Combo $358
- GoPro HERO13 Black Extended Power Bundle $349
- ROVE R2-4K DUAL Dash Cam Front and Rear $99
- Polaroid Now 3rd Generation I-Type Instant Camera + Film Bundle $135
- Liene M100 4×6 Photo Printer (100 Sheets & 3 Cartridges) $139
- KODAK Dock Plus 4PASS Instant Photo Printer $110
- Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) Wayfarer Smart Glasses $262
Portable power, automotive, and tool Cyber Monday deals
- Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $349
- Anker SOLIX C200 DC Power Bank Station (192Wh) $99
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $349
- NOCO Boost GB40 1000A UltraSafe Jump Starter $80
- NOCO Boost GB70 2000A UltraSafe Jump Starter $159
- WOLFBOX 4000A Jump Starter with 160 PSI Air Compressor $123
- DEWALT Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor 20V MAX (Tool Only) $104
- Tile by Life360 Mate – Bluetooth Tracker 4-Pack $40
- Anker Laptop Power Bank, 25,000mAh Portable Charger (Triple 100W USB-C) $88
