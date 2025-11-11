Get an Apple Watch for as low as $159 during Amazon’s early Black Friday deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple Watches make a fantastic holiday gift, but they aren’t cheap. Right now, Amazon has some popular Apple Watch models for their cheapest prices of the year. Most of these deals won’t last that long, so if you want go grab a wearable for yourself or a lucky giftee, don’t hesitate.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) hits the sweet spot if you’re looking to get most of the current-gen features for the cheapest possible price. The 40mm case is light and comfy for all-day wear, and the bright Retina display makes your rings, workouts, and notifications easy to read at a glance. It tracks the basics that actually matter—heart rate, sleep, daily activity, and a wide range of workouts—then nudges you with gentle reminders when you’ve been desk-bound too long. It has higher-end features like Crash Detection and fall detection add peace. Plus, it’s swimproof.

This is the current generation of the Watch SE. If you prefer a bigger screen on your wrist, the 44mm Apple Watch SE gives your complications, maps, and messages room to breathe without feeling bulky. It’s quick to respond, comfortable, and built for everyday sweat. It quietly logs heart rate and sleep so you can spot trends over time. Safety smarts like fall and crash detection are there in the background, and the water-resistant build means you can hop in the pool.

