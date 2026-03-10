Walmart’s video game clearance sale drops popular titles for Switch, PS5, and Xbox by up to 50%

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Walmart is running a big video game sale right now with discounts on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and accessories. There are nearly 100 deals live at the moment, with some of the best cuts landing on recent big-name releases — Stellar Blade is down to $37 (from $70), LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is $24.84 (down from $60), and Elden Ring is just $29. Don’t resort to playing boring, ad-filled games on your phone because you’ve beaten everything you own.
Stellar Blade (PS5) $37.00 (was $69.99)See It
Stellar Blade is Sony’s slick PS5 action exclusive, and it’s almost half off right now. The game drew comparisons to Nier: Automata at launch with its combo-heavy combat, stylish visuals, and post-apocalyptic world design. At $37, this is the cheapest it’s been at a major retailer.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch) $24.84 (was $59.99)See It
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers all nine mainline Star Wars films in one enormous package — more than 300 playable characters, 23 planets, and over 100 levels. This is one of the best family co-op games on Switch and at $24.84, it’s down 58 percent from its original price.
Elden Ring (PS5) $29.00See It
If you still haven’t played Elden Ring, $29 is a genuinely great entry point for one of the most acclaimed action RPGs in recent memory. The open-world FromSoftware epic is as challenging as you’ve heard, but also deeply rewarding — and the massive Shadow of the Erdtree expansion gives you even more reason to jump in now.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Xbox Series X) $30.00 (was $63.92)
Ubisoft’s feudal Japan entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise is down more than 50 percent right now on Xbox Series X. The dual-protagonist system — letting you swap between shinobi Naoe and samurai Yasuke — gives it more mechanical variety than most entries in the series. At $30, this is a steal for one of the more recent major releases in the sale.
Nintendo Switch game deals at Walmart
The Switch section of the sale has some of the deeper discounts, especially on family-friendly titles and LEGO games. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the standout at nearly 60 percent off, but there are solid deals on Sonic, Civilization VII, and a handful of smaller indie titles as well.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch) $24.84 (was $59.99)
- TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (Nintendo Switch) $19.93 (was $29.99)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations (Nintendo Switch) $33.17 (was $49.00)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Nintendo Switch) $29.83 (was $59.00)
- LEGO 2K Drive (Nintendo Switch) $14.00 (was $19.00)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition (Nintendo Switch) $48.84
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Nintendo Switch) $29.49 (was $35.95)
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Limited Edition (Nintendo Switch 2) $67.00 (was $107.99)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Nintendo Switch) $44.99 (was $49.99)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Nintendo Switch) $20.00 (was $29.99)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (Nintendo Switch) $24.49 (was $30.49)
- MySims Cozy Bundle (Nintendo Switch) $29.98
- Pokemon Shining Pearl (Nintendo Switch) $53.99
- Temtem (Nintendo Switch) $25.85
- Family Feud (Nintendo Switch, Code in Box) $24.00
- TOEM (Nintendo Switch) $31.49 (was $34.99)
- The Unicorn Princess (Nintendo Switch) $24.99
- Yum Yum Cookstar (Nintendo Switch) $19.00 (was $29.99)
- JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party (Nintendo Switch) $10.00 (was $12.10)
- TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection (Nintendo Switch, Restored) $58.35 (was $74.96)
PlayStation 5 and PS4 game deals at Walmart
The PlayStation side of the sale has some of the best individual game values, especially if you’ve been waiting to pick up Stellar Blade, Elden Ring, or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. There are also some surprisingly deep cuts on last-gen PS4 titles if you still have the older hardware or want backwards-compatible options on PS5.
- Stellar Blade (PS5) $37.00 (was $69.99)
- Elden Ring (PS5) $29.00
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) $41.08 (was $69.99)
- Lost Soul Aside (PS5) $33.00 (was $59.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) $19.93
- Atlas Fallen (PS5) $36.94 (was $59.16)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PS5) $37.49
- Riders Republic (PS5) $29.98
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5) $15.00 (was $19.94)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Day One Oddition (PS5) $22.00 (was $49.99)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (PS5) $24.00
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS5) $28.99 (was $39.99)
- Scarlet Nexus (PS5) $11.00 (was $19.99)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5) $20.00
- Need for Speed Unbound (PS5) $19.93
- EA Sports UFC 5 (PS5) $32.90
- The Quarry (PS5) $21.49
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS5) $19.93
- Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) $17.49 (was $30.00)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) $20.88 (was $24.00)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition (PS4) $16.00 (was $34.93)
- The Dark Pictures: Little Hope (PS4) $15.00 (was $29.00)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (PS4) $30.95 (was $59.95)
- Sea of Stars (PS4 Exclusive Edition) $40.49 (was $44.99)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4) $34.28 (was $41.67)
Xbox game deals at Walmart
The Xbox section has fewer titles overall but includes some genuinely excellent deals — Assassin’s Creed Shadows is over 50 percent off, Monster Hunter Wilds is down to $19, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is just $10 for three full games. Madden NFL 23 at $6 is basically free if you just want something to play.
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Xbox Series X) $30.00 (was $63.92)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Xbox Series X) $19.00 (was $30.00)
- EA Sports College Football 25 Steelbook (Xbox Series X) $53.00 (was $69.00)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (Xbox Series X) $10.00
- NBA 2K25 (Xbox Series X) $7.00 (was $19.99)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Xbox Series X) $14.00 (was $19.77)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (Xbox Series X) $14.00 (was $28.98)
- Dead Island 2 (Xbox Series X) $14.00 (was $17.93)
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition (Xbox One) $14.00 (was $28.00)
- Wild Hearts (Xbox Series X) $19.99
- Sea of Stars (Xbox Exclusive Edition) $40.49 (was $44.99)
- Madden NFL 23 (Xbox Series X) $6.00 (was $35.97)
- Borderlands 3: Deluxe Edition (Xbox One) $23.99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth (Xbox 360) $19.60 (was $39.99)
- Construction Simulator (Xbox Series X) $13.00 (was $17.93)
- The Crew 2 (Xbox One) $18.00
Video game accessory deals at Walmart
Beyond the games, the same sale page surfaces deals on controllers, carrying cases, and gaming accessories. The PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch 2 is down to $29.84 from $49.83, and the PS5 cooling stand with dual controller charging is a solid grab at $26.99 if you’re tired of juggling controllers and cable clutter.
- PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 (White) $29.84 (was $49.83)
- PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S (Blue Sparkle) $39.86 (was $44.86)
- LED Wireless Controller for PS5 (Compatible with PS5 Pro/Slim/PC) $44.99 (was $55.99)
- BEBONCOOL Wireless Switch Pro Controller with Storage Dock $26.99 (was $39.99)
- PS5 Stand with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charging Station $26.99 (was $29.99)
- KontrolFreek Thumb Grips Strawberry Sage Edition (4-Pack) $12.99
- Neptune Switch Carry Case with Screen Protector $10.00 (was $15.99)
- Switch Game Card Case (Holds 24 Games) $11.69 (was $12.99)
