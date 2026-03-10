Walmart’s video game clearance sale drops popular titles for Switch, PS5, and Xbox by up to 50%

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Walmart is running a big video game sale right now with discounts on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and accessories. There are nearly 100 deals live at the moment, with some of the best cuts landing on recent big-name releases — Stellar Blade is down to $37 (from $70), LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is $24.84 (down from $60), and Elden Ring is just $29. Don’t resort to playing boring, ad-filled games on your phone because you’ve beaten everything you own.



Stellar Blade is Sony’s slick PS5 action exclusive, and it’s almost half off right now. The game drew comparisons to Nier: Automata at launch with its combo-heavy combat, stylish visuals, and post-apocalyptic world design. At $37, this is the cheapest it’s been at a major retailer.



LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers all nine mainline Star Wars films in one enormous package — more than 300 playable characters, 23 planets, and over 100 levels. This is one of the best family co-op games on Switch and at $24.84, it’s down 58 percent from its original price.



If you still haven’t played Elden Ring, $29 is a genuinely great entry point for one of the most acclaimed action RPGs in recent memory. The open-world FromSoftware epic is as challenging as you’ve heard, but also deeply rewarding — and the massive Shadow of the Erdtree expansion gives you even more reason to jump in now.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Xbox Series X) $30.00 (was $63.92)

Ubisoft’s feudal Japan entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise is down more than 50 percent right now on Xbox Series X. The dual-protagonist system — letting you swap between shinobi Naoe and samurai Yasuke — gives it more mechanical variety than most entries in the series. At $30, this is a steal for one of the more recent major releases in the sale.

Nintendo Switch game deals at Walmart

The Switch section of the sale has some of the deeper discounts, especially on family-friendly titles and LEGO games. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the standout at nearly 60 percent off, but there are solid deals on Sonic, Civilization VII, and a handful of smaller indie titles as well.

PlayStation 5 and PS4 game deals at Walmart

The PlayStation side of the sale has some of the best individual game values, especially if you’ve been waiting to pick up Stellar Blade, Elden Ring, or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. There are also some surprisingly deep cuts on last-gen PS4 titles if you still have the older hardware or want backwards-compatible options on PS5.

Xbox game deals at Walmart

The Xbox section has fewer titles overall but includes some genuinely excellent deals — Assassin’s Creed Shadows is over 50 percent off, Monster Hunter Wilds is down to $19, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is just $10 for three full games. Madden NFL 23 at $6 is basically free if you just want something to play.

Video game accessory deals at Walmart

Beyond the games, the same sale page surfaces deals on controllers, carrying cases, and gaming accessories. The PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch 2 is down to $29.84 from $49.83, and the PS5 cooling stand with dual controller charging is a solid grab at $26.99 if you’re tired of juggling controllers and cable clutter.