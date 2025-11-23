Get the Oura smart fitness tracking ring for as low as $249 during Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale

This indiscrete ring tracks heart rate, sleep, recovery rates, and other essential vitals without adding another screen to your life.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Oura ring is an impressive wearable health tracking tool that we awarded with a Best of What’s New award back in 2024. Right now, Amazon has every model for their cheapest prices ever during the Black Friday Week sale. That means you can save up to $150 depending on what material you choose. Order now and you can watch your Thanksgiving meal’s negative health effects happen in real time.

Oura Ring 4 Black $249 (was $349)

Aura Ring in black on sale for Black Friday
The sleek black colorway is the cheapest option.

Aura
See It

The Oura Ring 4 crams a full suite of health and fitness tracking tech into a discreet band you can wear 24/7. Instead of an extra screen on your wrist, you get a minimalist ring that quietly logs your sleep stages, heart rate, activity, and recovery, then turns that data into easy-to-understand readiness and sleep scores in the companion app. It’s especially useful if you care about how well you’re actually resting, not just how many hours you were in bed scrolling social media. Plus, the low-profile design means you can comfortably wear it through workouts, showers, and long nights of sleep without thinking about it.

Oura Ring Black Friday deals at Amazon

 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.