Get the Oura smart fitness tracking ring for as low as $249 during Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Oura ring is an impressive wearable health tracking tool that we awarded with a Best of What’s New award back in 2024. Right now, Amazon has every model for their cheapest prices ever during the Black Friday Week sale. That means you can save up to $150 depending on what material you choose. Order now and you can watch your Thanksgiving meal’s negative health effects happen in real time.

Oura Ring 4 Black $249 (was $349)

The Oura Ring 4 crams a full suite of health and fitness tracking tech into a discreet band you can wear 24/7. Instead of an extra screen on your wrist, you get a minimalist ring that quietly logs your sleep stages, heart rate, activity, and recovery, then turns that data into easy-to-understand readiness and sleep scores in the companion app. It’s especially useful if you care about how well you’re actually resting, not just how many hours you were in bed scrolling social media. Plus, the low-profile design means you can comfortably wear it through workouts, showers, and long nights of sleep without thinking about it.

Oura Ring Black Friday deals at Amazon