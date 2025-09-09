Here’s everything Apple just announced: iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, and more

Apple held its "Awe Dropping" event in Cupertino on Sept. 9 and here's everything revealed.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

It’s September, which means it’s time for pumpkin spice lattes, new iPhones, and other Apple products. Tim Cook and company just announced just that: iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, all of which are currently up for pre-order. Here’s what you need to know about the new lineups before you plunk down any cash to upgrade.

iPhone 17: ProMotion reaches standard models

Apple iPhone 17 in all of its colors.
The back of the phone maintains the two-camera setup. Apple

The standard iPhone 17 receives significant upgrades, including a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion technology, which was previously exclusive to Pro models. The device features the A19 chip, 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, and the new Center Stage front camera, which allows you to shoot vertical and horizontal photos without rotating the phone thanks to its square sensor.

The 48MP main camera supports 2x telephoto functionality, while the 48MP Ultra Wide camera enables macro photography. Battery life extends up to 30 hours of video playback. The device offers Ceramic Shield 2 front protection with 3x better scratch resistance.

From a computing standpoint, the iPhone 17 debuts the Apple A19 chip, which uses 3nm technology. The new 6-core CPU balances power and battery life, while the 5-core GPU makes it 20 percent faster than iPhone 16 and 80 percent faster than iPhone 15.

iPhone 17 gets an extra 8 hours of video playback per charge compared to iPhone 16. Just 20 minutes of charging gets the phone up to 50 percent charge thanks to the improved efficiency efforts.

Available in black, white, sage, mist blue, and lavender. Pricing starts at $799 for 256GB storage.

iPhone Air: Impressively skinny

iPhone Air in all its colors
The iPhone Air is very skinny. It’s the skinniest iPhone. Apple

The iPhone Air measures 5.6mm thick, making it Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. The device achieves this form factor through a redesigned internal architecture that concentrates components in a raised plateau on the top of the phone’s back, maximizing space for the battery in the remaining chassis.

The 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display features ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The titanium frame is constructed from 80 percent recycled titanium and includes Ceramic Shield 2 protection on both front and back surfaces. It needs that extra protection to achieve its super-thin profile.

Camera capabilities include a 48MP Fusion Main camera with optical-quality 2x telephoto and a new 18MP Center Stage front camera featuring a square sensor design. This configuration enables landscape selfies without device rotation and automatic group framing.

The A19 Pro chip, combined with C1X cellular modem and N1 wireless chip, delivers what Apple calls the most power-efficient iPhone design. Adaptive Power Mode intelligently manages power consumption throughout the day.

Available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. Pricing starts at $999 for 256GB storage.

iPhone 17 Pro: Vapor cooling and enhanced telephoto

Apple iPhone 17 Pro lineup
The iPhone 17 Pro comes in three colors including a bright orange. App

The iPhone 17 Pro introduces a vapor chamber cooling system integrated into an aluminum unibody design. This thermal management enables 40 percent better sustained performance compared to the previous generation. It probably sounds familiar to Samsung users who have had this tech for several generations, but Apple has put its touch on it.

The camera system features three 48MP sensors: Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto. The redesigned telephoto camera offers 8x optical zoom (200mm equivalent) with a 56 percent larger sensor for improved low-light performance. Total optical zoom range spans 16x across all cameras.

Professional video features include ProRes RAW capture, genlock synchronization, and Apple Log 2 support. The Center Stage front camera provides 18MP resolution with enhanced stabilization capabilities.

Available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes with displays reaching 3,000 nits peak brightness. Battery life extends up to 39 hours video playback in eSIM configurations.

Available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver. Pricing starts at $1,099 for 256GB (Pro) and $1,199 for 256GB (Pro Max).

Apple Watch Series 11: Health-monitoring advancements

Apple Watch Series 11 with the Nike bands
The new Nike Apple Watch bands have reflective material woven into them. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 11 introduces hypertension detection capabilities, analyzing blood vessel responses to heartbeats over 30-day periods. The feature, pending FDA clearance, could identify undiagnosed high blood pressure in over one million users within the first year. It’s important to note that the Series 11 doesn’t actually measure blood pressure. Instead, it looks for indicators over time, then recommends getting checked out for actual blood pressure readings.

Sleep Score functionality evaluates sleep quality across multiple factors, including duration, consistency, and sleep stage distribution. The analysis utilizes algorithms developed from 5 million nights of sleep data.

Hardware improvements include Ion-X glass with ceramic coating providing 2x scratch resistance, 5G cellular connectivity, and 24-hour battery life. The dual-antenna design enhances signal reception in weak coverage areas.

Available in aluminum (jet black, rose gold, silver, space gray) and titanium (natural, gold, slate) cases. Pricing starts at $399.

Apple Watch SE3 and Ultra 3: Procedural upgrades at the top and bottom of the line

Apple Watch Ultra 3 in all three colors
The Ultra’s screen is bigger, but the face remains the same size. Apple

The budget-minded SE3 gains always-on display functionality and S10 chip performance. New features include gesture controls, wrist temperature sensing, sleep apnea detection, and an integrated speaker for calls. Fast-charging provides 8 hours of use from 15 minutes of charging. At $249, this Watch gets you the vast majority of what you need from a smartwatch, and I think it’s the best Apple Watch option for most people.

The Watch Ultra 3 features Apple’s largest watch display with wide-angle OLED technology and satellite connectivity for emergency messaging. Workout Buddy provides AI-powered real-time coaching during exercise sessions. Battery life reaches 42 hours with 100 percent recycled titanium construction. It’s likely overkill for most people, but it’s very attractive looking and hard to resist for gadget-obsessed nerds (like myself) and outdoor adventure junkies (like my wife).

SE3 pricing starts at $249. Ultra 3 pricing starts at $799.

AirPods Pro 3: Translation and fitness integration

Apple AirPods Pro 3
The AirPods Pro 3 offer improved noise canceling and better battery life. Apple

The third-generation AirPods Pro earbuds introduce real-time language translation through Apple Intelligence integration. Users activate translation mode via gesture, with the system lowering speaker volume while displaying translations on paired iPhones.

Noise cancellation receives significant improvements through redesigned acoustic architecture and ultra-low noise microphones, delivering 2x the blocking capability of the previous generation.

Fitness capabilities include IP57 water resistance and heart rate monitoring. An AI model trained on 50 million hours of health data enables tracking across 50 workout types.

Based on analysis of 10,000 ear scans, Apple redesigned the earbud shape and now includes five tip sizes. Battery life increases from six to eight hours per charge.

Pricing remains at $249 with pre-orders beginning today and availability starting Sept. 19.

iPhone comparison chart

FeatureiPhone 17iPhone AiriPhone 17 ProiPhone 17 Pro Max
Display6.3″ Super Retina XDR
ProMotion 120Hz
3,000 nits peak		6.5″ Super Retina XDR
ProMotion 120Hz
3,000 nits peak		6.3″ Super Retina XDR
ProMotion 120Hz
3,000 nits peak		6.9″ Super Retina XDR
ProMotion 120Hz
3,000 nits peak
ChipA19A19 ProA19 ProA19 Pro
Rear Cameras48MP Main
48MP Ultra Wide		48MP Fusion Main
2x Telephoto		48MP Main
48MP Ultra Wide
48MP Telephoto (8x)		48MP Main
48MP Ultra Wide
48MP Telephoto (8x)
Front Camera18MP Center Stage18MP Center Stage18MP Center Stage18MP Center Stage
DesignAluminumGrade 5 Titanium
5.6mm thick		Aluminum Unibody
Vapor Chamber		Aluminum Unibody
Vapor Chamber
Battery LifeUp to 30 hours videoUp to 27 hours videoUp to 37 hours videoUp to 39 hours video
Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
Starting Price$799$999$1,099$1,199
ColorsBlack, White, Sage,
Mist Blue, Lavender		Space Black, Cloud White,
Light Gold, Sky Blue		Cosmic Orange,
Deep Blue, Silver		Cosmic Orange,
Deep Blue, Silver

Apple Watch comparison chart

FeatureApple Watch SE3Apple Watch Series 11Apple Watch Ultra 3
DisplayAlways-On RetinaAlways-On Retina
Ion-X glass with ceramic coating		Wide-angle OLED
Largest Apple Watch display
ChipS10S11S11
Health FeaturesHeart Rate
Sleep Score
Sleep Apnea Detection
Wrist Temperature
Vitals App		Heart Rate
ECG
Blood Oxygen
Sleep Score
Sleep Apnea Detection
Hypertension Detection
Wrist Temperature
Vitals App		Heart Rate
ECG
Blood Oxygen
Sleep Score
Sleep Apnea Detection
Hypertension Detection
Wrist Temperature
Vitals App
ConnectivityGPS
Cellular (optional)		GPS
5G Cellular (optional)
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6		GPS
5G Cellular (optional)
Satellite Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6
Battery Life18 hours24 hours42 hours
Water Resistance50 meters50 meters100 meters
MaterialsAluminum onlyAluminum or Titanium100% Recycled Titanium
Special FeaturesWorkout Buddy
Fast Charging		Workout Buddy
Wrist Flick Gesture
5G Support		Workout Buddy
Satellite Messaging
Emergency Siren
Action Button
Dual-frequency GPS
Starting Price$249$399$799
Case Sizes42mm, 46mm42mm, 46mm49mm

Availability and market impact

All iPhone models are available for pre-order starting Sept. 12, with general availability beginning Sept. 19. Apple Watch models follow the same timeline, while AirPods Pro 3 pre-orders begin immediately.

It will be interesting to see how the general iPhone-toting public reacts to the iPhone Air. It’s hard to find much downside with a phone that’s lighter and stronger than what most people have now. Even with the new companion cases, the Air seems extremely thin and unique to hold. I’m looking forward to getting hands-on time with it soon. Look for full reviews in the coming weeks.

 

