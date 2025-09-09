Here’s everything Apple just announced: iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s September, which means it’s time for pumpkin spice lattes, new iPhones, and other Apple products. Tim Cook and company just announced just that: iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, all of which are currently up for pre-order. Here’s what you need to know about the new lineups before you plunk down any cash to upgrade.

iPhone 17: ProMotion reaches standard models

The standard iPhone 17 receives significant upgrades, including a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion technology, which was previously exclusive to Pro models. The device features the A19 chip, 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, and the new Center Stage front camera, which allows you to shoot vertical and horizontal photos without rotating the phone thanks to its square sensor.

The 48MP main camera supports 2x telephoto functionality, while the 48MP Ultra Wide camera enables macro photography. Battery life extends up to 30 hours of video playback. The device offers Ceramic Shield 2 front protection with 3x better scratch resistance.

From a computing standpoint, the iPhone 17 debuts the Apple A19 chip, which uses 3nm technology. The new 6-core CPU balances power and battery life, while the 5-core GPU makes it 20 percent faster than iPhone 16 and 80 percent faster than iPhone 15.

iPhone 17 gets an extra 8 hours of video playback per charge compared to iPhone 16. Just 20 minutes of charging gets the phone up to 50 percent charge thanks to the improved efficiency efforts.

Available in black, white, sage, mist blue, and lavender. Pricing starts at $799 for 256GB storage.

iPhone Air: Impressively skinny

The iPhone Air measures 5.6mm thick, making it Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. The device achieves this form factor through a redesigned internal architecture that concentrates components in a raised plateau on the top of the phone’s back, maximizing space for the battery in the remaining chassis.

The 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display features ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The titanium frame is constructed from 80 percent recycled titanium and includes Ceramic Shield 2 protection on both front and back surfaces. It needs that extra protection to achieve its super-thin profile.

Camera capabilities include a 48MP Fusion Main camera with optical-quality 2x telephoto and a new 18MP Center Stage front camera featuring a square sensor design. This configuration enables landscape selfies without device rotation and automatic group framing.

The A19 Pro chip, combined with C1X cellular modem and N1 wireless chip, delivers what Apple calls the most power-efficient iPhone design. Adaptive Power Mode intelligently manages power consumption throughout the day.

Available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. Pricing starts at $999 for 256GB storage.

iPhone 17 Pro: Vapor cooling and enhanced telephoto

The iPhone 17 Pro introduces a vapor chamber cooling system integrated into an aluminum unibody design. This thermal management enables 40 percent better sustained performance compared to the previous generation. It probably sounds familiar to Samsung users who have had this tech for several generations, but Apple has put its touch on it.

The camera system features three 48MP sensors: Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto. The redesigned telephoto camera offers 8x optical zoom (200mm equivalent) with a 56 percent larger sensor for improved low-light performance. Total optical zoom range spans 16x across all cameras.

Professional video features include ProRes RAW capture, genlock synchronization, and Apple Log 2 support. The Center Stage front camera provides 18MP resolution with enhanced stabilization capabilities.

Available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes with displays reaching 3,000 nits peak brightness. Battery life extends up to 39 hours video playback in eSIM configurations.

Available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver. Pricing starts at $1,099 for 256GB (Pro) and $1,199 for 256GB (Pro Max).

Apple Watch Series 11: Health-monitoring advancements

The Apple Watch Series 11 introduces hypertension detection capabilities, analyzing blood vessel responses to heartbeats over 30-day periods. The feature, pending FDA clearance, could identify undiagnosed high blood pressure in over one million users within the first year. It’s important to note that the Series 11 doesn’t actually measure blood pressure. Instead, it looks for indicators over time, then recommends getting checked out for actual blood pressure readings.

Sleep Score functionality evaluates sleep quality across multiple factors, including duration, consistency, and sleep stage distribution. The analysis utilizes algorithms developed from 5 million nights of sleep data.

Hardware improvements include Ion-X glass with ceramic coating providing 2x scratch resistance, 5G cellular connectivity, and 24-hour battery life. The dual-antenna design enhances signal reception in weak coverage areas.

Available in aluminum (jet black, rose gold, silver, space gray) and titanium (natural, gold, slate) cases. Pricing starts at $399.

Apple Watch SE3 and Ultra 3: Procedural upgrades at the top and bottom of the line

The budget-minded SE3 gains always-on display functionality and S10 chip performance. New features include gesture controls, wrist temperature sensing, sleep apnea detection, and an integrated speaker for calls. Fast-charging provides 8 hours of use from 15 minutes of charging. At $249, this Watch gets you the vast majority of what you need from a smartwatch, and I think it’s the best Apple Watch option for most people.

The Watch Ultra 3 features Apple’s largest watch display with wide-angle OLED technology and satellite connectivity for emergency messaging. Workout Buddy provides AI-powered real-time coaching during exercise sessions. Battery life reaches 42 hours with 100 percent recycled titanium construction. It’s likely overkill for most people, but it’s very attractive looking and hard to resist for gadget-obsessed nerds (like myself) and outdoor adventure junkies (like my wife).

SE3 pricing starts at $249. Ultra 3 pricing starts at $799.

AirPods Pro 3: Translation and fitness integration

The third-generation AirPods Pro earbuds introduce real-time language translation through Apple Intelligence integration. Users activate translation mode via gesture, with the system lowering speaker volume while displaying translations on paired iPhones.

Noise cancellation receives significant improvements through redesigned acoustic architecture and ultra-low noise microphones, delivering 2x the blocking capability of the previous generation.

Fitness capabilities include IP57 water resistance and heart rate monitoring. An AI model trained on 50 million hours of health data enables tracking across 50 workout types.

Based on analysis of 10,000 ear scans, Apple redesigned the earbud shape and now includes five tip sizes. Battery life increases from six to eight hours per charge.

Pricing remains at $249 with pre-orders beginning today and availability starting Sept. 19.

iPhone comparison chart

Feature iPhone 17 iPhone Air iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Display 6.3″ Super Retina XDR

ProMotion 120Hz

3,000 nits peak 6.5″ Super Retina XDR

ProMotion 120Hz

3,000 nits peak 6.3″ Super Retina XDR

ProMotion 120Hz

3,000 nits peak 6.9″ Super Retina XDR

ProMotion 120Hz

3,000 nits peak Chip A19 A19 Pro A19 Pro A19 Pro Rear Cameras 48MP Main

48MP Ultra Wide 48MP Fusion Main

2x Telephoto 48MP Main

48MP Ultra Wide

48MP Telephoto (8x) 48MP Main

48MP Ultra Wide

48MP Telephoto (8x) Front Camera 18MP Center Stage 18MP Center Stage 18MP Center Stage 18MP Center Stage Design Aluminum Grade 5 Titanium

5.6mm thick Aluminum Unibody

Vapor Chamber Aluminum Unibody

Vapor Chamber Battery Life Up to 30 hours video Up to 27 hours video Up to 37 hours video Up to 39 hours video Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Starting Price $799 $999 $1,099 $1,199 Colors Black, White, Sage,

Mist Blue, Lavender Space Black, Cloud White,

Light Gold, Sky Blue Cosmic Orange,

Deep Blue, Silver Cosmic Orange,

Deep Blue, Silver

Apple Watch comparison chart

Feature Apple Watch SE3 Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Display Always-On Retina Always-On Retina

Ion-X glass with ceramic coating Wide-angle OLED

Largest Apple Watch display Chip S10 S11 S11 Health Features Heart Rate

Sleep Score

Sleep Apnea Detection

Wrist Temperature

Vitals App Heart Rate

ECG

Blood Oxygen

Sleep Score

Sleep Apnea Detection

Hypertension Detection

Wrist Temperature

Vitals App Heart Rate

ECG

Blood Oxygen

Sleep Score

Sleep Apnea Detection

Hypertension Detection

Wrist Temperature

Vitals App Connectivity GPS

Cellular (optional) GPS

5G Cellular (optional)

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6 GPS

5G Cellular (optional)

Satellite Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6 Battery Life 18 hours 24 hours 42 hours Water Resistance 50 meters 50 meters 100 meters Materials Aluminum only Aluminum or Titanium 100% Recycled Titanium Special Features Workout Buddy

Fast Charging Workout Buddy

Wrist Flick Gesture

5G Support Workout Buddy

Satellite Messaging

Emergency Siren

Action Button

Dual-frequency GPS Starting Price $249 $399 $799 Case Sizes 42mm, 46mm 42mm, 46mm 49mm

Availability and market impact

All iPhone models are available for pre-order starting Sept. 12, with general availability beginning Sept. 19. Apple Watch models follow the same timeline, while AirPods Pro 3 pre-orders begin immediately.

It will be interesting to see how the general iPhone-toting public reacts to the iPhone Air. It’s hard to find much downside with a phone that’s lighter and stronger than what most people have now. Even with the new companion cases, the Air seems extremely thin and unique to hold. I’m looking forward to getting hands-on time with it soon. Look for full reviews in the coming weeks.