Amazon has a rare deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Titanium for a limited time

Apple Watch deals aren’t all that rare, but the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 2 doesn’t go on sale often. It’s the best smartwatch if you don’t mind the price. Right now, Amazon has this high-end wearable for $649. I haven’t seen it drop below $739 this year, and that was during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Only the orange band (below) and the white band versions seem to be on sale right now, so jump on them while the deal is still alive.

This is the captain of the Apple Watch lineup. It has a 49mm face in a titanium case, which is built to be super tough. It’s fully waterproof and includes cellular connectivity so it doesn’t require a phone for staying in contact. In terms of functionality, the Watch Ultra 2 offers Apple’s best selection of health and fitness features. It has a built-in heart monitor, ECG, sleep tracker, and pretty much everything else you could want to keep tabs on your body.