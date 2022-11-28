The 90+ best Cyber Monday gaming deals for PC and console gamers
Get your game on for less money.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Cyber Monday is here, and you’re in luck if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, get a new console, or bulk up your game library on the cheap. We found the best deals on PC and console hardware, games, and accessories to save you time. It doesn’t matter which platform you prefer, or how into gaming you are, there’s a little something for everybody. Any of our recommendations would also make great gifts for the gamer in your life if you’re currently knocking out your holiday shopping. All of the deals below are great, but we’re going to highlight two that really stand out—and are bound to sell out fast.
Xbox Series S, $239.99 (Was $299.99)
Microsoft is due to increase the price of its console hardware next year, which makes this $60 discount on its Xbox Series S especially generous. The digital-only system (there’s no disc drive) is powerful enough to play the latest games at 1440p, which is better than HD. It’s also a lot more svelte than both its predecessor (the Xbox One) and more powerful sibling (the Xbox Series X). Given the circumstances, we don’t expect the Xbox Series S to stay in stock for very long.
LG A2, $1,196.99 (Was $1,699.99)
A good TV is going to make a big difference in your gaming experience whether you play on PC or console, so do yourself a favor and upgrade to LG’s A2 if your set is a few years old. The 65-Inch 4K OLED TV will allow you to play cutting-edge games at their maximum resolution, so they’ll look sharp and smooth. It has three HDMI ports, so you can connect multiple system to it simultaneously, which is very convenient. Finally, while not strictly a gaming feature, the LG A2 supports both Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can adjust its volume or change its inputs with your voice. Little touches like this help the LG A2 stand out, especially at its deal price.
The best game console deals
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle, $299.99 (Was $369.99)
- Logitech G Cloud, $299.99 (Was $349.99)
The best gaming PC deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, $749 (was $899)
- MSI GE76 Raider, $1,299 (Was $1,399)
- Acer Nitro 5, $748 (Was $839.99)
- HP Victus, $829.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- ASUS TUF Dash 15, $999.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- GIGABYTE A7 K1, $899.99 (Was $999)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, $1,699.99 (Was $1,999.99)
The best PC accessory deals
- Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse, $19.88 (Was $39.99)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse, $56.99 (Was $129.99)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard, $69.99 (Was $119.99)
- Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard, $49.99 (Was $99.99)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset, $49.88 (Was $79.99)
- JBL Quantum ONE Headset, $149.95 (Was $299.95)
- Govee Smart Light Bars, $47.99 (Was $59.99)
- HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone, $119.99 (Was $159.99)
The best gaming TV deals
- Sony X80K, $1,498 (Was $1,598)
- Sony A80K, $1,698 (Was $2,299.99)
- Sony X85, $798 (Was $1,199.99)
- LG B2, $1,296.99 (Was $1,496.99)
- Samsung Q80B, $1,597.99 (Was $1,997.99)
The best gaming monitor deals
- Samsung Odyssey G55A, $269.99 (Was $349.99)
- Samsung Odyssey G9, $899.99 (Was $1,399.99)
- AOC C27G2Z, $199.99 (Was $239.99)
- MSI MPG ARTYMIS 273CQR, $249.99 (Was $499.99)
- LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B, $299.99 (Was $399.99)
- Acer Predator XB283K, $499.99 (Was $599.99)
The best Xbox Series X game deals
- Elden Ring, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- Saints Row Legacy Edition, $54.99 (Was $79.99)
- Halo Infinite, $19.99 (Was $59.99)
- Forza Horizon 5, $34.99 (Was $59.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V Standard Edition, $19.99 (Was $39.99)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, $9.99 (Was $49.99)
The best Xbox Series S/X accessory deals
- Xbox Wireless Controller, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- PowerA FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller, $49.99 (was $89.99)
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gaming Headset, $79.95 (Was $99.99)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, $199.99 (Was $299.99)
- Fosmon Dual 2 Controller Charger, $19.99 (Was $24.99)
The best Nintendo Switch game deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $40.99 (Was $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, $50.99 (Was $59.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey, $51.99 (Was $59.99)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $50.99 (Was $59.99)
- Persona 5 Royal, $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $47.99 (Was $59.99)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, $52.99 (Was $59.99)
The best Nintendo Switch accessory deals
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $41.99 (Was $59.99)
- Daydayup Switch Case, $11.19 (Was $13.99)
- Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch, $29.89 (Was $39.95)
- amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protector, $13.59 (Was $16.99)
- Kiwihome Switch Dock, $31.99 (Was $39.99)
- Anker 526 Portable Charger, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card Licensed for Nintendo-Switch, $15.99 (Was $34.99)
The best PlayStation 5 game deals
- Saints Row Day 1 Edition, $34.99 (Was $59.99)
- Battlefield 2042, $14.99 (Was $39.99)
- Madden NFL 23 Standard Edition, $34.99 (Was $69.99)
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Deathloop Standard Edition, $19.99 (Was $59.99)
- NBA 2K23 Standard Edition, $34.99 (Was $69.99)
- Sonic Frontiers, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, $29.99 (Was $69.99)
- Gran Turismo 7, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Demon’s Souls Standard Edition, $29.99 (Was $69.99)
The best PlayStation 5 accessory deals
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals, $199.99 (Was $399.99)
- Razer Kaira X Wired Headset, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle, $298 (Was $318.70)
- Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink, $189.99 (Was $399.99)
The best SSD deals
- Samsung 980 SSD (1TB), $74.99 (Was $139.99)
- Samsung 870 EVO (2TB), $159.99 (Was $259.99)
- Samsung T7 Portable (1TB), $89 (Was $139.99)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO (2TB), $219.99 (Was $509.99)
- Crucial P2 (500GB), $39.99 (Was $47.99)
The best MicroSD card deals
- Samsung EVO Select (512GB), $44.98 (Was $84.99)
- SanDisk Ultra (400GB), $30.99 (Was $69.99)
- PNY Elite-X Class (128GB), $13.99 (Was $24.99)
- PNY 1TB PRO Elite (1TB), $139.99 (Was $239.99)
- SanDisk Extreme (64GB), $10.82 (Was $16.99)