12 apps and online courses that make great gifts for the person who’s always learning

For your friend who usually has their nose buried inside a book, the default present in your head is most likely another title they want to devour or a gift card to their local Barnes and Noble. This year, you may want to spice things up by going digital. Below you’ll find a litany of apps and online courses that can enrich their lives and contribute to their personal development. They’re all on sale ahead of the holidays, and the best part is you don’t even have to wrap them.

Learning any language is tough, but Babbel makes the process less tedious with its 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that touch on useful real-life topics and speech recognition technology that helps keep pronunciation on point from the get-go. Rated 4.6/5 stars on Amazon and with over 10 million users worldwide, Babbel is a hit. A lifetime subscription is typically $299, but it’s on sale for $199.

12min helps anyone power through books in just 12 minutes. It boasts a comprehensive collection of 1800 micro books that range from personal development to science and technology, helping the reader explore as many different genres as they want in a short amount of time. It’s usually $399, but you can grab a lifetime subscription on sale for $39.

There’s also Four Minute Books, which, as you can tell by the name, helps people get smarter in 4 minutes or less with its library of book summaries and audio titles that summarize the valuable lessons in every title. Usually $399, a lifetime subscription is on sale for $39.99.

Touted as the fastest way to learn any new language, Speakly utilizes science and computational algorithms to teach the 4000 most statistically-relevant words of the chosen language in order of importance. This way, the learner can practice useful words and phrases right away. Grab a lifetime subscription for only $69.99 (MSRP $399).

Knowable delivers 10-minute lessons to the user every morning, allowing them to learn something new before they start their day. Typically $120, a 1-year subscription is on sale for $19.99.

SelectTV is a digital repository of just about any show, movie, or event you can enjoy online. It searches, updates, and manages over 2 million video links a day, so you can find what you want to consume right away. Snag a lifetime subscription for only $99.99 (MSRP $478).

Feature a collection of over 210 apps and a personalized app recommendation system, Setapp helps Mac users reach peak productivity and enjoy apps that can optimize their workflow. It’s normally $107, but a 1-year subscription is on sale for $69.

With MagellanTV, your friend can enjoy ad-free documentary streaming anytime on multiple devices. The collection boasts over 3000 high-quality movies and series from the world’s best filmmakers. Originally $1796, a lifetime subscription is on sale for $269.99.

Mac apps are notorious for their hefty price tags, but with this bundle, you can score 12 top-rated and award-winning apps for graphic design, task management, cloud, VPN, and so much more. It’s usually $1040, but you can grab it on sale for $29.99.

This super bundle features subscriptions to an award-winning language learning app and an e-learning platform that packs thousands of online courses on today’s most in-demand skills. Normally $1794, you can get it on sale for $179.

You can help your loved one unleash their inner Beethoven with Skoove, an app that helps aspiring pianists to learn and practice notes, chords, and techniques. It offers individual feedback, allowing for faster mastery and skill-building. Grab a lifetime subscription for $119 (reg.149.99).

This deal grants your recipient a gift card to the most popular gourmet gift clubs in America. They can choose from 42 exciting clubs, including beer, wine, coffee, chocolate, steak, cheese, and more. Get it on sale for $50.

Prices subject to change.