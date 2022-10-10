We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

In need of lighting that fits neatly into any sized space? Created with a minimalist approach, this Lamp Depot LED Corner Floor Lamp will fit discreetly into any corner and pair nicely with any home decor. Best yet, it’s further price-dropped for our Deal Days sale—our version of Amazon Prime Day.

The proper lighting can make or break the way you feel in your space. This high-quality LED corner lamp measures just over 4.5 feet tall and brings the ultimate lighting to any room in your home or office. There’s also no need for a switch—use its remote control until you find your perfect setting and change it as often as your heart desires.

Its integrated soft-white LED bulbs with over 300 multi-color effects and 16 million-plus colors in RGB color rendering last up to 50,000 hours, making the lamp cost-efficient and durable for years to come. You’ll soon be able to set the tone for whatever mood you are feeling. The lamp also boasts a high-quality metal finish and is weighted with rubber legs, making sure not to damage its surroundings.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by purchasers, the high-end design fits perfectly with any decorating style without dominating your space and has been raking in excellent reviews. As verified customer Gary Weaver states, “Although at first glance it appeared like it was going to be tricky to assemble, it just took about 5 minutes or so to put it together. I love that it has a remote to change the colors and patterns of the lights. I also like how slim and unobtrusive the lamp is; it takes up virtually no space. And, of course, the many beautiful colors make me glad I bought this lamp.”

The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is now further on sale for a limited time for our Deal Days event. Purchase a single lamp for $59.99 (reg. $149) or two lights for $99.99 (reg. $299)—a savings of over 60 percent! Plus, no coupon is needed at checkout. Take advantage of this deal and shop more of our limited-time deals today. Hurry, the offer ends 10/12 at 11:59 pm.

