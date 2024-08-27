Amazon has some of the most popular Nintendo Switch games on sale right now

The highly popular Nintendo Switch titles have been discounted on Amazon, but won't be for long.

By Brandt Ranj

Aug 27, 2024

The Nintendo Switch has had an incredible run of blockbuster games since its release in March of 2017, and there’s a good chance you haven’t had the chance to play them all. If you’re looking for something new to play, you’re in luck, as many great titles are currently on sale at Amazon. This includes titles from Nintendo’s key franchises: Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Metroid. These critically acclaimed titles will provide tens of hours of gaming goodness while being easy on your wallet.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, $48 (Was $60)

Super Mario Wonder on a plain white background.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is Nintendo’s latest blockbuster, and it manages to walk the line between feeling like a throwback and something completely new. The gameplay harkens back to the original Super Mario Bros. released on the NES. You’re moving left to right on a 2D plane, collecting power-ups, and grabbing a flagpole at the end of each level. However, Nintendo upped the ante by introducing new power-ups and “Wonder Seeds,” which completely change how each level looks and plays. This makes each stage in Super Mario Bros. Wonder feel like a world unto itself. The platformer is approachable for players of all ages, but it takes a lot of skill to collect each wonder seed and complete other challenges to fully 100 percent complete it.

More Nintendo Switch game deals

