Score extra discounts on these digital design tools and courses this Labor Day

Animating anything is almost always a tedious affair, but more and more tools are now available to make the process fairly easy. Moho happens to be one of them, delivering advanced animation tools that help speed up your workflow. It offers an efficient alternative to frame-by-frame animation, customizable vector bezier handles, editable motion graphs, custom meshes, 64-bit architecture, and so much more. A pro plan usually goes for $399, but you can get it on sale for only $99.99.

Concentrating on big projects can be challenging, but with WiredVibe, you’re accompanied by neuroscience-based visual and sound therapies optimized for getting work done. Instead of streaming your usual playlists, you can supercharge your productivity with the app’s sound library packed with AI-powered sounds that’ll get you in the zone. It also comes with a Pomodoro timer and a to-do list to further help you complete your tasks more efficiently. A lifetime subscription is typical $1198, but you can grab it on sale for $39.99.

Whether you want to learn a new design skill or wish to sharpen your existing skillset, this course collection has the resources that enable you to do both. It packs eight expert-led courses put together for digital artists, covering a wide range of subjects, including Premiere, Photoshop, Figma, and more. You can expect to learn how to make the most out of popular design software, build mobile apps without writing a line of code, build a portfolio that’ll turn heads, and more. Normally $1600, you can get it on sale for only $39.99.

