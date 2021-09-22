Here, there, everywhere: The Nintendo Switch is a gaming machine for every person and every place. It’s portable or it can be connected to your TV. The Switch comes with two Joy-Con controllers that can connect to its screen, function as a combo controller, or act as individual controllers. That’s everything you’ll ever need, right? Sorry to say but, as we’ve learned for decades at this point, there’s always innovation in the video game console accessory space. From extra controllers to screen protectors, cases to grips, you can easily trick out your Nintendo Switch with the best switch accessories and enjoy it just that much more—and often for a bargain price to boot.

How we select the best switch accessories

To deliver a list you can trust, we combined hands-on research with suggestions drawn from in-house reviewers and critical consensus. Every one of these accessories come highly recommended from multiple gamers or outlets, and the vast majority have spent some amount of time in my hot little hands.

What to consider when picking the best Nintendo Switch accessories

The Switch isn’t the most expensive video game machine on the market, as it’s anywhere from 60- to 80-percent the cost of the powerfully monolithic Xbox Series X and PS5. However, it’s also not exactly cheap and, being designed for on-the-go use, the Nintendo Switch can end up experiencing a surprising amount of abuse, especially when compared to those home entertainment center-bound consoles. System protection is one of the most important things to think about if you’re prone to taking your Switch on public transit, road trips, or on vacation with you. Like a cellphone, you’ll want to protect your Switch’s screen. Nothing is more frustrating than playing a great game with an ever-present scratch staring you in the face. You’ll also likely want to invest in a carrying case. While the Switch’s main body with Joy-Con controllers attached could easily slip into a backpack, shoulder bag, or oversized pocket, the analog sticks on the Joy-Cons could easily snag on something in transit, which could contribute to early Joy-Con drift onset, which makes your control less precise and in some cases forces you to replace the Joy-Cons entirely. Also, while the Switch’s body is pretty durable, you still want something to help absorb the inevitable shocks of travel. Lastly, if you’re like me and still prefer buying physical games whenever possible (unlike digital, you can sell them to recoup some of their cost when you’re done playing), you’ll want something designed to carry all those extra tiny game cards so as to avoid a $60 loss of something about the size of your thumbnail.

Do I need extra controllers?

First, ask yourself if you play multiplayer games with friends offline. If you do, you absolutely need at least two extra Nintendo Switch controllers. A huge number of multiplayer Switch games are specifically designed for up to four players to play simultaneously on one screen, including “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” and “Super Mario Party.” Many of the best multiplayer games, especially those designed by Nintendo themselves, allow a set of Joy-Cons to be used as two separate controllers, which is why only two more are needed.

If you tend to prefer single-player games and spend any time whatsoever in front of the TV with your Switch, I would still recommend buying an extra pro-style controller. It can make the best Nintendo Switch games even better. These controllers resemble the Xbox and PS5 controllers and are simply more ergonomic, precise, and durable than the Joy-Cons. Especially for shooter games like “Splatoon 2” or “Fortnite,” which require more precise inputs with quicker reactions, a pro-style controller can drastically improve your results within games. Perennial action-adventure favorites “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” and “Super Mario Odyssey” also greatly benefit from the increased precision. While we do offer the overall best controller available in this rundown, you can also check out our assessment of some other great controllers.

What are the best companies when it comes to Switch accessories?

While some of the best items come from companies that don’t produce a lot of accessories, there are those who specialize in accessory design and production and can often be relied on for a quality product, even if it didn’t make our list. Nintendo themselves only makes a select few accessories for the Switch and they tend to be pricier than third-party choices, but the quality is almost always there. Hori—which produces a huge number of accessories for the US, European, and Japanese market—also has a number of stand-out items. Mad Catz is a well-known accessory manufacturer (now based in Hong Kong) whose products are also available in international markets, though they tend to favor flashier design over unquestionable quality. Avoid, however, a lot of unknown brands out of mainland Asia and also skip a lot of the “premium” brands. The former tend to be cheap but have low reliability while the latter often end up charging for the name on the side of the product more than innovation or quality.

The best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2021 Reviews & Recommendations

The below options are, as of now, the best switch accessories in each category, but there are a lot of solid products that come close. As always, it’s best if you can go look at these products in a store before purchasing them, just to see in person if the aesthetic or design fits you before you commit to it.

Best Switch controller: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Pro In Every Way Extremely comfortable, responsive, and reliable, this is a significant upgrade for nearly any genre of game. Nintendo Check Price

Why it made the cut: Every feature you want in an ergonomic form factor with the reliability and performance that can only be guaranteed by a first-party product, Nintendo’s premium wireless controller gets everything right, from the weight to the springiness of the shoulder buttons.

Specs:

Wireless

Motion controls

Rumble compatibility

Amiibo reader

Internal battery charges with USB-C to USB-A cable included

Pros: Cons: Great layout More expensive than third-party controllers A responsive directional pad Very few color choices Every needed feature included

When it comes to an extra controller, you want two things: feel and performance. Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller delivers both. Extremely well-fitted to most adult hands, the Pro Controller has just the right weight, comfortable and responsive buttons and sticks, and plenty of bells and whistles. Want to use motion controls like you could with the Joy-Cons? Check. Want to scan the chips in your Amiibo figures, unlocking bonuses in some of your games? Check. Want the buzzes and jolts that come from rumble feedback? Check. The battery life on the Pro Controller is impressive, too, outperforming both the PS4’s DualShock4 and the Xbox One’s Wireless Controller. The only drawback of the Pro Controller is that, as a first-party Nintendo product, it rarely goes on sale. If you want one (and I think you do want one), you’re going to have to plunk down $60 to $70 most of the time. While that’s more than most other options, it’s worth every penny. There’s no better general option for the best switch controller than Nintendo’s own Switch Pro Controller. It’s a joy to use.

Best stand for Switch: Hori Compact Playstand

Simple But Stylish A solidly constructed, adjustable stand that makes the Switch a lot easier to play in “tabletop mode,” the Hori Compact Playstand only does one thing, but it does it as well as any product can. Hori Check Price

Why it made the cut: Nearly every Switch stand used a similar design, but Hori’s contribution has superior construction quality, with thicker plastic, rubber grips, and the best spacing to make it easy to access the Switch screen’s bottom charging port.

Specs:

Adjustable

Available in multiple officially brand character variations

Designed for playing while charging

Rubberized grips

Folds for easy transport

Pros: Cons: Lots of designs to choose from Is still just an angled piece of plastic Solid construction No built-in charging capabilities Good spacing

Some Switch stands try to be a replacement dock, but what you really want from the best switch stand is a better tabletop mode. The standard switch comes with a tiny kickstand on the back so that the screen can be placed on a flat surface and the Joy-Cons can be removed for some small-screen local multiplayer. The Hori Compact Playstand improves that experience by elevating the Switch screen so that the USB port at the bottom of the Switch that charges the unit can be accessed, increases the possible screen angles to three, and creates a much more stable base than the single, thin kickstand that is built in. Additionally, the Compact Playstand can be folded flat for easy transport with your Switch in a backpack or shoulder bag. Especially useful for vacations, when you may want to pack light and forgo the dock and HDMI cables, the Compact Playstand makes the prospect of tabletop play a little more enjoyable.

Best Nintendo Switch screen protector: amFIlm Tempered Glass

Nearly Unnoticeable Protection Clear, strong, and easy, the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is the best screen protector on the market, offering protection that—when properly applied—is nearly invisible.

amFilm Check Price

Why it made the cut: Piece of mind for only a few dollars, the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector protects perfectly without much noticeable change to the surface of the Switch’s screen.

Specs:

99.9-percent transparency

0.3mm thick

Scratch- and smudge-resistant

Comes with wet wipes, a microfiber cleaning cloth, squeeze card, hinge stickers, and an installation guide

Pros: Cons: Extremely clear Requires a bit of dexterity to get to apply perfectly, Very strong Can change the reflective quality of the screen

The Switch is well-made but hardly damage-proof and the screen is often the first victim of a regrettable incident. The amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is resistant to scratches, smudges, and even liquids without greatly affecting the touchscreen properties of the Switch’s screen. It is thin enough that the Switch still easily slides into its dock or carrying case. Unfortunately, the screen protector does increase reflections off the Switch’s screen, which can make playing in sunlight a little bit more difficult, but the trade-off is worth it. Installation and maintenance are relatively easy and a standard pack comes with two protectors, so if you happen to damage the screen protector at some point or the adhesive starts to come off (which will happen eventually), you don’t need to buy another one. Additionally, you get some installation and cleaning supplies, including wipes and a microfiber cleaning cloth, plus a “squeeze card” to remove any air bubbles that get trapped between the Switch screen and the protector. Make sure you buy the correct size for your Switch, however, as the base Switch and Switch Lite (click on our guide to learn which Nintendo Switch console you should buy) have different dimensions for the screen.

Best Nintendo Switch case: Orlzly Carry Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch

Stylish and Safe Slim yet spacious, the Orzly Carry Case has plenty of room while not taking up too much itself.

Orzly Check Price

Why it made the cut: Appearing as a nice sleek black clutch, the Orlzly Carry Case is a slim-profile case that still manages to hold everything you need to game on the go making it the best Nintendo switch case.

Specs:

Fits the standard Nintendo Switch with both Joy-Cons attached

Upper pocket can hold extra joy-cons, cables, or other small accessories

Game pocket flap holds up to 8 game cards

Hard EVA shell exterior

9 color choices

Pros: Cons: Slim profile Cannot house a pro controller or other larger accessory Good outer protection No buffer for Joy-Con analog sticks Snug fit with room for accessories and games

Switch carrying cases have all found a pretty universal design, but Orzly manages to outperform other very similar-looking cases with its superior materials, solid price point, and appropriate amount of space while maintaining a slim profile. The nine color choices mean you can find a case that fits your personal aesthetic. Weighing only about half a pound, the Carry Case compacts a lot of loose items into something much more manageable. However, you may want to be careful about how you arrange items in the upper pocket, as overstuffing it could result in the Joy-Con analog sticks having pressure put on them while in the case, which could cause some damage. Also, keep in mind that this product is not sized for the Switch Lite and instead Orzly offers a different version for that model of the Nintendo Switch.

Best memory card for Nintendo Switch: SanDisk microSDXC Card

Cute and Reliable The only officially licensed microSDXC cards for Switch, SanDisk pairs reliable storage with cute little Nintendo designs.

SanDisk Check Price

Why it made the cut: Most microSDXC cards will do the job, but only SanDisk does it with such style and guaranteed compatibility.

Specs:

Available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Cute official Nintendo iconography

Fully compatible with all versions of the Switch console

Pros: Cons: Cute A little more expensive than no-name brands Available in three sizes Only available in three sizes

This is probably one of my least emphatic recommendations for best switch accessories, as any reputable brand of microSDXC card could be the best memory card for a Nintendo Switch. What SanDisk offers is a little bit of flair and a fully licensed product. Featuring a Mario Mushroom on the red 128GB card, a Super Star on the yellow 256GB card, and an “Animal Crossing” leaf on the green 512GB card, these SanDisk microSDXC cards are very cute. Compatibility is guaranteed and the cards slot easily into the Switch’s card port. As for size, your needs will come down to whether or not you plan to go all-in on digital games and if you plan to want to be able to play a lot of games concurrently. The 128GB card is more than enough for the occasional digital-only game if you plan to play all of the big titles off of gamecards, while the 256GB card is good for those who don’t need access to a bunch of games at the same time but want to go mostly digital. And 512GB is for the voracious gamer who wants dozens of games installed simultaneously.

Best Switch grip: Satisfye ZenGrip Pro

Grip It and Rip It An impressive ergonomic upgrade over the Switch as designed, the Satisfye ZenGrip Pro slots in easily to reduce the risk of dropping your Switch and improve the placement of your fingers on the buttons. Satisfye Check Price

Why it made the cut: An elegant solution to a big (hands) problem, the Satisfye ZenGrip Pro replicates the feeling of a larger controller on the small Switch Joy-Cons when in handheld mode.

Specs:

Anti-scratch silicone tabs

Asymmetrical design to reduce fatigue

Thumbstick caps included

Pros: Cons: Feels great in the hands Must be removed to put a Switch in a standard carrying case Thumbstick caps are less slippery and improve clickability

One of the biggest complaints by adults using the Nintendo Switch is how cramped their hands can feel while playing in handheld mode. Satisfye ZenGrip Pro, the best switch grip spaces out your hands more naturally while giving a solid nub for your fingers to grasp, resulting in a superior handheld experience. The grip is solidly constructed and uses silicon tabs to cradle the Switch, resulting in less surface contact while maintaining snugness and avoiding scratches on the Switch’s body. The included thumbstick caps have a much more tactile rubber feel to them, making the analog sticks easier to roll and click. As with most grip products, you will need to remove the ZenGrip Pro to dock the Switch and if you have a standard Switch carrying case, the ZenGrip Pro will not fit into it, though Satisfye does offer a specifically designed carrying case if you want to keep your Switch in it in handheld mode at all times. The ZenGrip Pro began as a project on Kickstarter and Indiegogo and has become a pretty big success largely on the back of support by the Switch community, which puts it over the top in terms of our recommendation for best switch accessories.

Best Switch charging station: PowerA Joy Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock

Elegant Electricity If you buy additional controllers, you might run out of USB slots to charge them, or you might want a better-looking spot for them to charge. PowerA offers just what you need. PowerA Check Price

Why it made the cut: A bit of overkill for many players, invaluable for others, the PowerA Joy Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock is the best switch charging station if you tend to host game night and need to keep all your devices powered at all times.

Specs:

Charges two Joy-Con controllers and one Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Easy slide-in design

USB-C dongle attaches to Pro Controller for quick drop & charge functionality

LEDs indicate individual charge status

Pros: Cons: Compact, attractive A bit weighty Works both a set of Joy-Cons and pro Controller Still tethered by USB Include portable charge block for Pro Controller

If you took our advice above and bought a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, the default method of charging it is to connect it to the Switch Dock with an included USB-to-USB-C cable. If your preferred seat is far from your dock or you simply want something a little cooler looking to display your controllers on while they charge, the PowerA Joy Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock offers some additional benefits over the Switch’s dock. A USB dongle that attaches to the Pro Controller allows some quick charging while playing and also serves as an indicator of the Pro Controller’s current level of charge (which you typically would have to check in the controller menu on the home screen). The dock is powered by a USB plug, so assuming you have an adapter, you can plug it into the outlet nearest your gaming seat. The charging station helps keep your extra controllers together and organized as well. While a bit of a luxury, the PowerA Joy Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock is still quite useful.

FAQs

Q: What accessories do you need with the switch? Need is a loaded term but, of all the items in our rundown, the Pro Controller is the most recommended. It simply improves the play experience tremendously when you play in TV mode. It may be one of the most comfortable controllers ever designed, with a weight and shape that seems very natural to use and any game requiring precise controls will improve with its use. Q: Does a screen protector hide scratches on Nintendo Switch? Screen protectors are meant to prevent scratches rather than hide them, so existing scratches won’t magically disappear once you apply a screen protector. However, it will help them to not become larger and may reduce the reflection off them, making them seem less noticeable from certain angles of light. Q: How do I make my Nintendo Switch stand out? A number of the switch accessories mentioned here come in multiple colors or with branded characters available on them and these graphic variations are a great way to customize your switch. Additionally, there are various silicone rubber wraparound cases for both the standard Switch and the Switch Lite that can change the color of your entire system or put specific characters on it. These tend to be less effective as protection, though. There are even thumbstick caps with different designs on them that are meant to be purely aesthetic

The final word on improving your gaming experience with the best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2021

Despite all the awesome choices Nintendo made, there’s still space to improve your Switch. A Pro Controller is a no-brainer, but the rest of the switch accessories will likely depend on your play tendencies and personal desires. Each of the options above adds something, but that something may not be necessary to you. That’s fine! Maybe the Switch fits your hands, maybe you prefer to charge your controllers directly into the Switch’s dock. Accessories are supplemental by nature but, when you find the right ones, you may wonder how you ever lived without them.