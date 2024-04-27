We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Love gaming on Xbox but lacking the proper gear to take things to the next level? Look no further than a budget-friendly offer that supplies several upgrades.

For a limited time, get the Bionik Pro Kit+ for Xbox Series X/S, featuring essential gaming accessories, at only $39.99 (reg. $89) with no coupon necessary. That’s 55 percent savings on a package that’s primed to elevate how you experience Xbox.

This kit comes with a CLR-50 over-ear gaming headset, a dual-port controller charging base, two battery packs with custom covers, and a cable extender. From convenience to efficiency, this package has you covered.

Colored green, the headset is designed with 50mm drivers for powerful performance and features an integrated microphone. Seamlessly play games and interact with other Xbox competitors while enjoying an immersive audio experience.

Controllers aren’t included with this purchase but the dual-port charger is perfect for the ones you already have at home. Back-lit indicators keep users updated on power status, while an adjustable USB cord provides some versatility to various kinds of gaming setups.

This purchase also includes a LYNX cable extender, which offers an additional ten feet of length and is made from highly durable Kevlar material. The kit is specifically compatible with Xbox Series X/S accessories, and it features a user guide to assist with any questions.

Get more from your Xbox adventures at a discounted cost by purchasing the Bionik Pro Kit+ for Xbox Series X/S, loaded with helpful gaming accessories, for only $39.99 (reg. $89) while this deal lasts.

StackSocial prices subject to change.