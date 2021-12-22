Save big on pet supplies and toys that can help you be a better pet parent

What’s in your new year’s resolution for 2022? Is it to exercise more? Learn a new skill or hobby? Stop procrastinating once and for all? These are all commendable and highly achievable, but you may be forgetting one of the best resolutions of all: be a better pet parent. Next year, make sure to give twice the snuggles and belly rubs, twice the treats, and twice the TLC to make your four-legged best friends feel loved and supported.

You can start by picking up these pet products designed to help you care for them better:

Unsure about your dog’s actual breed? With a quick cheek swab, this award-winning DNA kit fills you in on your pet’s DNA composition, breed mix, predisposition to disease, and more, allowing you to know and care for them better. Normally $79, it’s on sale for $59.99.

A Kickstarter hit, this interactive toy functions as a gaming device to keep your dog entertained even when you’re not around. It offers 9 interactive modes and changes its moves depending on your furry friend’s mood and reactions. It formerly retailed for $99, but you can get it on sale for $69.95.

Made for both dogs and cats, this ultra-soft microplush blanket ensures that they feel warm and cozy all day. It’s made using industry-standard best practices, and it’s hypoallergenic, and 100 percent safe for pets. Usually retailing for $29, it’s on sale for $14.99.

If you have a puppy, you can give them the temporary home they deserve with this wooden house that has a built-in balcony, side ladder, and raised bottom. Originally $189, it’s on sale for $124.99.

Get a full picture of your pet’s health with this testing kit that identifies their food and environmental intolerances. All you would need is to submit a hair sample, and within 7 to 10 days, you’ll receive a report on what not to feed your pet. Usually $148, the kit is on sale for $134.99.

Roadtrips with pets are fun, but not when they’re attempting to scratch your seats. This front seat protector keeps both your car’s interiors and pet protector clean with its durable materials and features like side flaps, seat skirt, and more. Originally retailing for $34, you can get it for $31.99.

This multifunctional feeder ball keeps your pet both fed and entertained. With its special internal structure, it lets you control their feeding speed, and its bright color attracts their attention. Snag one on sale for $44.95 (MSRP $59).

You can save on expensive trips to the pet grooming salon with this bundle that has everything you need to keep your dog’s coat clean and beautiful. With tools for grooming, bathing, and detangling, it lets you give your fur babies the best care. Formerly $44, you can get the bundle for just $39.99.

Carry this portable water bottle and your pets will never be thirsty again. It has a built-in drinking basin and water control button for easy consumption, and it’s made from high-quality ABS for enhanced durability. It usually goes for $25, but you can grab it on sale for $19.95.

Engineered with patented heating technology, this pet bed mattress ensures that your dog will stay warm and comfortable. It’s built with 3 temperature settings, allowing you to select the level of heat they need. Usually $199, it’s on sale for $129.

This seat belt is designed to keep your dog safe and comfortable inside your vehicle. It’s highly adjustable and made from nylon material. Typically retailing for $24, you can get it for $13.99.

Pet hair is a pet parent’s worst enemy. With these dryer balls, your entire wardrobe will be pet-hair-free, eliminating the need for lint rollers. Grab a 6-pack on sale for $17.99 (MSRP $19).

This automatic, self-moving toy will keep your pets entertained during times that you can’t. It offers active play for 10 minutes followed by 30 minutes of rest, giving your four-legged friend the interaction and exercise they need. It normally goes for $49, but you can get it on sale for $47.99.

