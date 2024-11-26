🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

Our editor’s pick for the best standing desk is just $269 (down from $399) at Amazon for Black Friday

This Flexispot desk is one of the best furniture deals we have seen on Amazon—or anywhere—for Black Friday so far.

By Amanda Reed

Posted 7 Hours Ago

I don’t know about you, but I personally sit at my desk like a gargoyle perched on a stone building. My knees and back pay the price for this, and yet I continue to win the award for World’s Worst Posture. That ends with this Popular Science-approved standing desk from Flexispot that’s 33% off for Black Friday at Amazon. That discount get bigger when you click the “Apply $40 coupon” box.

FLEXISPOT Comhar Electric Standing Desk with Drawers $269.99 (Was $399.99)

A FLEXISPOT Comhar Electric Standing Desk with Drawers standing desk on a plain background.

Flexispot

Recent research shows that standing desks might not have the health benefits previously stated, but standing is a nice change of pace. Unlike other standing desks, this one includes a spacious desk drawer for bits and bobs. The desk has an industrial-grade steel frame and a built-in electric motor lift that takes the desk from 28.3 inches high to 48 inches high. It can support 100 lbs., meaning it can handle the gnarliest dual-screen setups. Switch from sitting to standing at the press of a button and save time with four programmable height presets. It also has built-in USB ports for easy charging. We like it so much we named it our best overall standing desk.

Amanda Reed Avatar

Amanda Reed

Updates Writer

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.