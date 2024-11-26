Our editor’s pick for the best standing desk is just $269 (down from $399) at Amazon for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I don’t know about you, but I personally sit at my desk like a gargoyle perched on a stone building. My knees and back pay the price for this, and yet I continue to win the award for World’s Worst Posture. That ends with this Popular Science-approved standing desk from Flexispot that’s 33% off for Black Friday at Amazon. That discount get bigger when you click the “Apply $40 coupon” box.
FLEXISPOT Comhar Electric Standing Desk with Drawers $269.99 (Was $399.99)
Recent research shows that standing desks might not have the health benefits previously stated, but standing is a nice change of pace. Unlike other standing desks, this one includes a spacious desk drawer for bits and bobs. The desk has an industrial-grade steel frame and a built-in electric motor lift that takes the desk from 28.3 inches high to 48 inches high. It can support 100 lbs., meaning it can handle the gnarliest dual-screen setups. Switch from sitting to standing at the press of a button and save time with four programmable height presets. It also has built-in USB ports for easy charging. We like it so much we named it our best overall standing desk.
